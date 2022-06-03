Basketball

“Draymond Green is an offensive liability… Warriors wish he can shoot as well as he talks sh*t!”: Skip Bayless goes after Dubs’ DPOY after Celtics take Game 1 of NBA Finals

"Draymond Green is an offensive liability... Warriors wish he can shoot as well as he talks sh*t!": Skip Bayless goes after Dubs' DPOY after Celtics take Game 1 of NBA Finals
Raahib Singh

Previous Article
“Shades of 2016 and 2019 Finals as Stephen Curry disappeared in the last 6:05 of Game 1”: Skip Bayless attacks the GSW MVP for choking in clutch vs the Celtics
Next Article
“105th day that our friend, sister, teammate, Brittney Griner has been wrongfully detained in Russia”: Carmelo Anthony pleads people to sign a petition for the WNBA star’s release
NBA Latest Post
“105th day that our friend, sister, teammate, Brittney Griner has been wrongfully detained in Russia”: Carmelo Anthony asks people to sign a petition for the WNBA star’s release
“105th day that our friend, sister, teammate, Brittney Griner has been wrongfully detained in Russia”: Carmelo Anthony pleads people to sign a petition for the WNBA star’s release

Brittney Griner has been in custody for more than three months in Russia and there’s…