"Draymond Green is an offensive liability... Warriors wish he can shoot as well as he talks sh*t!": Skip Bayless goes after Dubs' DPOY after Celtics take Game 1 of NBA Finals

FS1 analyst Skip Bayless goes after Draymond Green for his horrific shooting performance in Game 1 of the 2022 NBA Finals

The Golden State Warriors got outclassed by a young Boston Celtics team tonight. Starting the game off strong, the Cs took a lead at halftime. Stephen Curry and the Dubs rallied back in the 3rd and took a 12-point lead. However, the Cs outscored the Dubs 40-16 in the 4th to win 120-108. This is the first loss at home for the Dubs this postseason.

Stephen Curry scored a game-high 34 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists, and 3 steals. Andrew Wiggins added another 20 points, 5 rebounds, and 3 blocks. Apart from these two, no one could really get going on the offense, and that impacted the Dubs’ defense. Draymond Green went for 2/12 from the field and missed 3 free throws. He ended the game with 4 points, 11 rebounds, and 5 assists.

On the other hand, Derrick White and Al Horford had a season-high 3 PM tonight. Despite Jayson Tatum failing to connect shots, Jaylen Brown and co made sure the Cs draw first blood.

Draymond Green causes Skip Bayless tons of agony with his shooting

For the NBA Finals, Skip Bayless decided to rock with the Golden State Warriors. The only other times he’s done so willingly has been when they’re up against LeBron James. However, despite strong starts and a 12-point lead, the Warriors blew the game.

In order to find someone to blame, Skip went after Draymond, who had a terrible night on the court.

Draymond Green has turned into an offensive liability. Wish he could shoot as well as he talks you-know-what. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) June 3, 2022

Draymond attempting 12 shots in a game is not a common occurrence. However, with others failing, Green hoisted up more shots than usual, only to end up missing them too. This shouldn’t worry any Dubs fans though, as we all know Green himself would go back, watch the tape, and hold himself accountable.

And for Skip, I see you’re new to supporting the Warriors. They can cause tons of frustration, and takes years off your life, but at the end of the day, when they play like their true selves, it’s a beautiful thing to watch. Hoping that the Dubs can step up in Game 2 and right their wrongs.