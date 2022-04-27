“GOAT? Michael Jordan isn’t even the best scorer of all-time!”: When Wilt Chamberlain explained why be belongs higher than the Bulls’ legend of the GOAT list

When Lakers legend Wilt Chamberlain talked about why he should be the GOAT over Michael Jordan, dismissed MJ’s greatness

Whenever one thinks about who is the greatest player of all-time in the NBA, they often think of Michael Jordan. His Airness is one of the best to ever touch a basketball. Jordan was a great scorer, a ruthless defender, and a six-time NBA champion. His unbeaten record in the NBA Finals often gives him an edge in the GOAT debate.

While Jordan’s resume is filled with impressive feats, there are people who don’t consider him to be the GOAT. We have our usual share of the ‘LeBron James is GOAT’ crowd. However, there are other players, who believe MJ doesn’t deserve the GOAT recognition, and one of them was Wilt Chamberlain.

Wilt Chamberlain made many bold claims over the years. Some of the more popular ones were that “Michael Jordan would be a bench player in the 60s”, or “Michael Jordan only dominated in his time because the league was soft”. He often claimed himself to be the GOAT over MJ, and he even made some valid points.

Was Wilt Chamberlain better than Michael Jordan?

Wilt Chamberlain was a beast. He not only holds the record for most points scored in a single game(100), but also, is the only person to average 40 and 50 points for the whole season. These are a few of the records that Chamberlain holds. In his 14 seasons in the NBA, Wilt led the league in Field Goal percentile 10 times. On the other hand, MJ, at his peak, was #10 on the list.

Wilt has 122 games with 50 points or more, despite not really focusing on scoring for the second half of his career.

All of Wilt Chamberlain's 50 point NBA games listed together (all 122 of them)

MJ, on the other hand, only has 31 games of 50 or more points. Wilt had declared himself the GOAT over MJ several times.

Whether Wilt is the GOAT over Michael Jordan or not, that is everyone’s personal opinion. However, Wilt’s stats alone prove why he is a Top-10 player of all-time, and no one should forget that.