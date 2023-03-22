“God No I Didn’t Slap Chiney Ogwumike’s A** On TV”: Richard Jefferson Defends Himself After Unflattering Angle Of ‘High Five’ Surfaces

Richard Jefferson had quite a career as a basketball player. Playing 17 seasons in the NBA, Jefferson represented a variety of teams, most notably the Brooklyn Nets and the Cleveland Cavaliers. However, while fruitful Jefferson found his true calling post-retirement.

In 2018, RJ began pursuing a new career as an NBA analyst. Currently working with ESPN, the 2016 NBA Champion regularly features alongside Malika Andrews and Chiney Ogwumike on NBA Today.

The three have great chemistry and an amicable relationship. However, one bad angle on a recent segment could have ruined it all. An angle, where it looked as though the 42-year-old slapped Ogwuminke’s a**.

Richard Jefferson clarifies that he did not slap Chiney Ogwuminke’s a** on a recent NBA Today segment

In the world of television, it’s quite normal for cast members to have a bit of friendly banter on set. It makes filming easier and allows viewers to become more invested in the show. But, there are times when it can go too far, or in Richard Jefferson’s case look as if it has.

On the most recent segment of NBA Today, following yet another successful episode, Jefferson went in for a high-five with Chiney Ogwuminke. Unfortunately for the former Nets star, he was left embarrassed as Chiney smoothly avoided the same.

Nothing new really, seeing as RJ is used to being the butt of the joke on set. However, it was Jefferson’s “reaction” following the missed high-five that raised a few eyebrows. In what is clearly an unflattering angle, it looks as though he slapped Ogwuminke’s a**. Something that, he later clarified on Twitter, did not happen.

God No…. I like my job. I’m crazy not stupid. Even though she did faked the 🙏🏽🤬 https://t.co/nqDlOI2IBM — Richard Jefferson (@Rjeff24) March 22, 2023

It certainly was a close call for Jefferson. Lucky for him he nipped this “theory” in the bud before it could take full bloom. There’s no telling what could have happened if he hadn’t.

Jefferson recently clapped back at future Hall of Famer Paul Pierce for calling his defense “sweet”

His apparent a** slap on Chiney Ogwuminke isn’t the only thing Richard Jefferson has had to clarify. Most recently, RJ had to address some of the disrespect that was given to him by future Hall of Famer, Paul Pierce. The Truth claimed that playing against Jefferson was easy because his defense was “sweet”. Well, Jefferson clapped back claiming his Nets beat Pierce’s Celtics on several occasions, and he had the receipts to show.

It’s all love @paulpierce34 …. I feel like there might be a little bitterness when you talking about the sweetness. Congrats on the Hall of Fame pic.twitter.com/JZNJpPfrT7 — Richard Jefferson (@Rjeff24) March 13, 2023

Safe to say, Jefferson isn’t a man to be trifled with. Especially when he is questioned about his capability as a basketball player.