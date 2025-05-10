Going Against The Public’s Demands, Kevin Garnett ‘Loves’ The Knicks Charging $54,000 For Game 3 At MSG

Mar 13, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Former Boston Celtic Kevin Garnett reacts to Boston Celtics shooting guard Jaylen Brown (7) dunk (not pictured) during the first half against the Dallas Mavericks at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks are a hot commodity in the NBA once again. After the team’s improbable comebacks against the Boston Celtics, giving the Knicks a 2-0 lead over the defending champs, the series now returns to New York in what is expected to be a very raucous Game 3. Tickets for the upcoming game are already reaching otherworldly prices. So much so that Kevin Garnett find himself enamored by it.

Madison Square Garden is one of the most famous venues in the world, let alone in sports. The Knicks have such a rich basketball history that MSG has been known to become an alluring atmosphere for these big games.

Numerous NBA superstars have publicly stated MSG is their favorite arena to play in besides their home arenas. Michael Jordan was among this group, going out with a ‘casual’ 42 point outing in his final game at the Garden as a member of the Bulls.

The way New York won Games 1 and 2 in Boston was beyond unfathomable. The vibes most certainly will be carrying over, so expect MSG to be absolutely shaking for the Knicks’ first home game of this series.

In fact, the Game 3 tickets are in such high demand that Front Office Sports is reporting that tickets are going for as low as $800 and as high as $54,000. This prompted Hall of Famer Kevin Garnett, who famously played on the Celtics in the latter half of his career, to take to his social media to weigh in. Don’t worry it’s not a jab. KG is rather excited about how electric MSG will be on Saturday.

“The Garden is about to be crazy,” wrote Garnett on his Instagram stories. “I love this. Perfect state to even things out.” If you were unsure of where KG’s allegiances lie, he let you know in the next sentence. “Let’s fu**in go,” wrote the 15-time All-Star right after sharing some Celtic emojis.

Many have interpreted KG’s comments as him being excited for how high the prices are merely to get in. Fans have been livid at the notion that attending this game means breaking the piggy bank many times over as it heavily restricts fans who would die for the Knicks from attending due to their financial status.

Game 3 is certainly going to be an important one for both teams. The Celtics are still favored to win the series, and could just as easily be up 2-0. But the Knicks cannot take Boston’s slip-up for granted. The Celtics are still the best road team in the NBA and they will be trying their best to tie this series up, and that mission begins tomorrow at 3:30pm.

Yet there is something about this New York team. They played incredibly close games against Detroit in the opening series and have proven that they just refuse to go away. Are they for real? Is Jalen Brunson a Top 3 Knick of all-time? Or will the Celtics do what the they’ve done to New York all season and beat them with ease?

Guess we’ll have to tune in to find out.