“LeBron James did nothing to bring that kind of reaction out of Isiah Stewart!”: Lakers star Anthony Davis reveals his shockingly controversial thoughts on the King’s incident with Beef Stew

Lakers star Anthony reveals his thoughts with no restraint, on LeBron James’s one-game suspension after loss against the Knicks

We’ve said it many times over, and we will say it again. Things are simply getting from bad to worse for the Lakers this season.

To be fair to the franchise, they have looked better than they did at the start of the season. In fact, their offensive game looks to be at an acceptable position right now. However, in terms of defense, this team could not be more abysmal.

The good news here is, it’s more of an effort thing than anything else. Believe it or not, the Lakeshow can get a stop when they try. But, that is exactly the problem. They don’t put in the effort. Especially not early on in the game.

Despite this obvious reason though, Anthony Davis seemingly believes that it was simply the absence of LeBron James that caused their 100-106 loss to the Knicks. And after the game, he had some very controversial thoughts on the matter of his suspension.

Let’s get into it, shall we?

Anthony Davis says he’s been hit in the face several times but hasn’t reacted the way Isiah Stewart did

For those that aren’t aware of what’s going on here, LeBron James had to serve a one-game suspension during the Lakers’ game at Madison Square Garden.

Why? Well, take a look at the tweet below.

Lakers and Pistons game court turns into a MMA octagon after LeBron James elbowed Isiah Stewart. UNBELIEVABLE!!! pic.twitter.com/V46NOvJkH0 — Wirjil (@Wirjil) November 22, 2021

The King isn’t the only one facing a ban for this incident though. Isiah Stewart got a 2-game suspension from the NBA as well. But, it seems Anthony Davis is still fuming on the matter. Peep the tweet below.

A. Davis took exception to the explanation the team got for LeBron getting suspended because his hit to Isaiah Stewart’s face caused the incident. AD said that nobody could expect that kind of reaction from Stewart. Davis says he’s hit in the face a ton and doesn’t react that way — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) November 24, 2021

Now, we won’t say that this excuse is complete bogus. We’ll call it complete horse excrement instead.

While we don’t think James was dirty for that play, at the end of the day his arm was raised up a tad bit unnaturally. And when you get a hit to the face strong enough to make you bleed, chances are you react the same way Isiah Stewart did.

And finally, not to discredit what Davis said completely, but, wasn’t he the one who exploded at his own teammate on something he simply said about the game?

So, what’s to say he doesn’t have the same reaction as Beef Stew after receiving an elbow to the face by an opponent?

