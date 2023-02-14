Lakers Schedule 2023: LeBron James’ Team’s Remaining Games of the 2022-23 season

February 11, 2023; San Francisco, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) reacts on a three-point basket against the Golden State Warriors during the second quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Things were not looking so bright for LeBron James and Los Angeles Lakers just a week back when they were stuck in a conundrum that was not a place for a Playoffs team, let alone championship contenders. Now, as they look good enough to contend, the remainder of the Lakers’ 2023 schedule should not be as depressing for the fans as it was earlier.

With the trade deadline came the solutions to most of their miseries. They somehow pulled off a trade that sent Russell Westbrook to the Utah Jazz and brought D’Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley, and Jarred Vanderbilt to LA.

This did not just strengthen them both in the backcourt and frontcourt but also their poor 3-point shooting. The Lakers are now ready to take on the strong teams in the West, some of which even became stronger. Let us look at the remainder of the Lakers’ 2023 schedule.

The remaining Lakers’ 2023 schedule

After the Blazers game on Monday, the 13th of February, the Lakers will have 24 games remaining in the 82-game season. And how would they flair in the postseason, if at all they qualify, and who would they face, will all depend on those 24 games.

Here is the schedule for those games via Basketball Reference.

12 of those 24 games are against the teams with a winning record. They would not have a shot anywhere near the top-6 if they did not win half of those while also winning ten of the other 12 games.

That said, with James being out of the team for an uncertain period, it would be as tough for the Lakers as it would have been throughout this season.

Let’s see how the remainder of the season goes for the Purple and Gold after making some outstanding trades right at the time when they needed it.

