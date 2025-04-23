“Never Heard Him Attack LeBron James or Bronny’s Character”: Former Laker Sides With Stephen A. Smith on Recent Debacle

One of the biggest storylines from the 2024-25 NBA season is the feud between LeBron James and Stephen A. Smith. The two exchanged in a viral confrontation which broke the sports world. Many people backed James on his reasoning for addressing the ESPN analyst. However, former NBA player Joe Smith sides with SAS.

The Knicks visited Crypto.com Arena to face off against the Lakers in March. It was a thrilling game that saw LA came out victorious in overtime. However, all the headlines came from a moment that didn’t involve basketball.

During a stoppage in play, LeBron confronted Stephen A. Smith, who was sitting courtside. It was later revealed that James called out Smith for his comments questioning the Lakers star’s fathering abilities. Many believed Smith crossed the line, but not everyone thinks the First Take star did anything wrong.

Joe Smith recently joined the Eighty or Eighty Thousand podcast. He went on to share his opinion on Smith and James’ recent debacle.

“I’m a huge fan of First Take. I watch it almost every morning,” Smith said. “Stephen A. gives his takes on a lot of players, but I’ve never heard him attack LeBron or Bronny’s character.”

Smith claims to keep up very closely with ESPN’s First Take and is well aware of all the bold and controversial takes that Stephen A. makes. However, he can’t recall a moment when he attacked LeBron or even Bronny’s character.

Although Smith sides with Stephen A., he also understands LeBron’s actions. “As a father, you want to protect your child,” Smith said.

LeBron has allowed Bronny to endure the scrutiny that comes with being in the NBA. However, he drew the line when he believed the line between basketball and personal life was crossed.

Smith isn’t the only former NBA player to share their opinion. Inside the NBA star Charles Barkley also gave an interesting take on the feud.

Barkley believes both James and Smith are losers in the conflict

The Hall-of-Fame forward doesn’t think there is a winner of the confrontation and explained why on The Dan Patrick Show.

“I’ve always liked LeBron, but him being a bully, it turned me off, Dan,” Barkley said.“But the way Stephen A. reacted—going on Gilbert’s podcast, talking tough. Come on, man, you’re better than that. So there’s only losers, Dan, in this scenario.”

Narratives surrounding the beef have quieted down since the start of the NBA playoffs. But the relationship between LeBron James and Stephen A. Smith won’t be flourishing anytime soon.