“Going to Be a Seamless Fit”: Kawhi Leonard’s Return from Injury Will Benefit the Clippers Greatly, Says Lou Williams

Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard is finally set to make his season debut on Saturday night against the Atlanta Hawks, according to a report from The Athletic. The two-time NBA Champion has been on a long hiatus due to his right knee injury. Former Clippers star Lou Williams thinks that Leonard’s first game at the team’s new home arena, the Intuit Dome, will mark an upward trajectory for the LA side.

Williams didn’t make any dramatic promises, however. He understands that Kawhi will need some time to get back to his former self. But the 38-year-old does think that the six-time All-Star’s defensive impact will be palpable right from the first game.

After Michelle Beadle made the announcement about Kawhi‘s return on the Run It Back show, Williams set the bar of expectations for Clippers fans, “[Kawhi is] gonna be impactful on both ends of the floor. We obviously know what he’s gonna do on the defensive end and how that impacts winning…On the offensive end, I’m sure it’s gonna take a while to figure out his timing in this new offensive that is led by James Harden and Norman Powell.”

Leonard has been one of the best perimeter defenders in the NBA since his entry into the league. So LouWill rightly predicted an instant impact on defense. However, adjusting to the new offense will be a bit more tricky with Powell and Harden operating as floor generals. The two guards have been the predominant scorers for the LA side in Kawhi’s absence. So they will need to make adjustments to facilitate the veteran forward’s elite scoring potential.

However, head coach Tyronn Lue had introduced the 33-year-old to practicing with the new team just to get over this hurdle. So it shouldn’t be too big of an issue. Even Williams echoed a similar sentiment.

“I think he’s going to be a seamless fit. But he’s gonna take some time. But I think once it works out, it’s gonna be seamless and this Clippers team is gonna continue to roll.”

Williams also underlined his belief that Kawhi is still a Top 10 or Top 15 player in the league when he’s fully healthy. So he is expected to make an immediate impact for the Clips even if he’s on a minutes restriction.

If the testimony of the players on the team are to be believed, Kawhi looks as good as ever.

The LA side is seventh in the Western Conference with a decent 19-15 record. If the two-time Finals MVP is really a seamless fit on the side as LouWill predicted, then we shouldn’t be surprised if the Clips make a mid-season run to the top of the table before the All-Star break.