“Golden State Warriors are not a championship-caliber basketball team right now”: Rick Barry keeps it straight for his former team, says they need to add more to the good nucleus

As the Warriors get ready to face the Denver Nuggets, Rick Barry comes out saying this isn’t the year they win it all.

Stephen Curry led Golden State Warriors left off before the last Playoffs losing their play-in game against the Memphis Grizzlies and their GOAT shooter didn’t forget to send a message across in the press conference later.

“You don’t wanna see us next year” was what he said. The season fairly started for his team to back up his statement because it looked like a team that no one would want to see in the Playoffs until they finally will.

But as the season progressed to later stages they didn’t look as much scary as they did in the first half of the season with just Curry and Green leading the team of youngsters. Klay Thompson’s return didn’t contribute to their winning because, after his return, Draymond injured himself and barely played much of the remaining games.

The trio just featured in 11 of the Dubs games together, and the regular season ended with a 53-29 record, good for 3rd place in the West drawing a game with the Denver Nuggets. And to a certain someone, this isn’t just the team who could win it all.

Rick Barry believes the Warriors are not a championship-caliber basketball team right now

One of the cornerstones of the franchise and a legend of the game from the 60s and 70s, Rick Barry believes this year’s Warriors team doesn’t cut it to win the championship.

“This team is not a championship-caliber basketball team right now with the personnel they have, they need to bring in more people into the equation, but they have a good nucleus to do that. – @Rick24Barry pic.twitter.com/lint8YzwCb — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) April 16, 2022

The 1975 NBA champion with the Warriors knows exactly what he’s talking about. While that can and most certainly turn out to be true. No one in their right mind will overlook a Warriors team with the Chef still on the court to do things only he could do.

Maybe they don’t win anything this season, not even make it to the Conference Finals, but how they end this season is going to matter a lot. The way they play in this post-season will determine what would they need while getting ready for the next season.

