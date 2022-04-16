“Shaq, there’s no ‘I’ in TEAM, but there’s a ‘ME’ in that m****rf****r!”: Lakers’ legend Shaquille O’Neal recalls when Kobe Bryant earned his respect

When Lakers legend Shaquille O’Neal spoke at the memorial held of Kobe Bryant, shared the story of the Mamba earning his respect

The NBA World, nay, the world in general suffered a huge loss on 26th January 2020. Early in the morning on the 26th, a piece of news came that shook the world and left everyone in shambles. Kobe Bryant had passed away after a tragic helicopter crash.

One month later, the Los Angeles Lakers held a memorial for the Lakers legend at the then Staples Center. Basketball royalty was in presence, with names like Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson, Shaquille O’Neal, and many more in attendance.

There are a ton of memories Kobe Bryant made at the Staples Center. Along with Shaq, Kobe gave this millennial its first and only three-peat. During his memorial, Shaquille O’Neal shared yet another story he shared with the Black Mamba.

Shaquille O’Neal went to confront Kobe Bryant, came back with respect for him instead

Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal played for eight seasons together. In those eight years, they won three titles and achieved a lot of success. Even though their term together did not end well, they both retired with immense love and respect for each other.

During Kobe’s memorial, Shaq got on the stage and delivered yet another story of him and the Mamba that we hadn’t heard of yet.

“The day Kobe gained my respect was, the guys were complaining, [they] said, ‘Shaq, Kobe’s not passing the ball.’ I said, ‘I’ll talk to him.’ I said, ‘Kobe, there’s no ‘I’ in ‘team’.’”

“He said: ‘I know, but there’s an ‘M-E’ in that motherf*cker,’” O’Neal said.

“So I went back and told Rick [Fox] and ‘Big Shot’ Bob [Horry], and I said, ‘Just get the rebound, he’s not passing it.’”

This sounds as Kobe-like as anything can. The Mamba always knew what was needed to win, and if not passing got him the W, he would do just that.

Shaq provided some much-needed laughter to lighten the mood. The basketball world would always miss Kobe and the memories and ideals he left behind.