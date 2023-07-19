“Gonna Go Through That Only Fans”: Michael Jordan’s Son Marcus ‘Retorts’ To Larsa Pippen’s ‘Breach of Privacy’ Advice to Women

Marcus Jordan, the son of Michael Jordan is currently in a high-profile relationship with Larsa Pippen. The ex-wife of His Airness teammate, Scottie Pippen, Larsa, and Marcus have been going strong. Recently, they even started their own podcast, Separation Anxiety. One of the topics of discussion in one of the latest episodes was about privacy and going through each other’s phones. Something Larsa is quite supportive of. This led to Marcus, who believes it is a “dangerous game”, suggesting he might have to go through her Only Fans.

Separation Anxiety has gone viral, with more and more listeners tuning in to get the details on Marcus and Larsa’s love life. But, that is not all they discuss on the podcast. The two talk about a variety of different topics, from their family life to some more mundane topics, like the topic mentioned earlier of privacy and surfing through others’ phones.

Marcus Jordan brings up Larsa Pippen’s Only Fans when discussing the topic of privacy

On the most recent episode of their podcast together, Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen discussed the topic of privacy. Both of them are extremely well-known figures, and as such are constantly in the public eye. With that in mind, their privacy is only maintained on their phones.

However, when asked about her toxic trait, Larsa revealed she enjoys looking at her partner’s phone. A trait that obviously didn’t sit well with Marcus, who described it as a “dangerous game”. Well, for the most part, Larsa agrees. Although, she does admit it is a trait that women need to be mentally prepared for. Especially considering the things people generally keep on their phones.

However, that does not faze Larsa who considers herself a “warrior”, and even shares the same passcode on her phone with Marcus. And, it was at this point, Marcus suggested looking through her Only Fans. To which, Larsa wholeheartedly agreed.

Marcus Jordan: “Actually, I’m not afraid for you to go through my phone. Maybe one of these days I’ll go through your phone! Imma go through that Only Fans. See what’s popping on there?” Larsa Pippen: “As you should…As you should!”

It certainly was an interesting interaction. One where Marcus seems to have jokingly shared his insecurity about Larsa’s Only Fans. Although he has previously voiced his support.

Marcus is very supportive of Larsa Pippen’s Only Fans

Despite jokingly suggesting he would have to go through Larsa Pippen’s Only Fans, Marcus Jordan has been quite supportive of her work. In a previous episode of their podcast, Larsa asked him how he feels about it. He went on to explain that he is fine with it, as long as it makes her happy.

“I don’t have a problem with it. As long as it makes you happy and you enjoy it. And look, I think it’s a source of income for you. I would never want to block your success or well-being.”

From their interactions, it’s clear to see that the two have a very healthy relationship. And, seeing how things are progressing, they look like they could be together for a long long time.