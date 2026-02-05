“Key Piece”: Anthony Edwards Praises Jaden McDaniels Amid Giannis Trade Rumors

The Milwaukee Bucks’ failure to surround Giannis Antetokounmpo with players who could potentially win another championship with him has opened a window of opportunity for, among many teams, the Minnesota Timberwolves. Of course, any aspiring NBA team would like to get its hands on the Greek Freak, but the Wolves have jumped to the front of the line. However, it won’t be without losses for Minnesota.

Giannis’ huge salary means Jaden McDaniels’ time in Minnesota might be coming to an end. The forward was the 28th overall pick in 2020, the same Draft class as Anthony Edwards. And in their years together, the pair have forged an unshakeable friendship and synergy on court.

McDaniels is also a beloved figure for the Wolves fans and for good reason. He has been the franchise’s best developmental case, improving each year to become a real threat on the court. So, even if the idea of signing Giannis makes Wolves fans celebrate on the streets, they will be sad to see the back of one of their own.

That feeling was evident when Edwards once again spoke highly of his friend, reiterating just how important McDaniels is to the Timberwolves roster.

“Jaden McDaniels do what he do, man. Every night in, every night out, man. We depend on him a lot for our offense and defense, so he’s a key piece for us,” Edwards said.

For McDaniels, though, trade rumors are nothing new. It’s the same routine, and he’s been through six of them. Following the close 128-126 win against the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday, where he recorded 19 points, one rebound, and 4 assists, the 25-year-old forward addressed these rumors.

“It’s hard to block out. It’s everywhere you go on your phone, you see something… I try. I’ve been through six deadlines, and I just keep it the same way every time. Try to play as best as I can throughout the season, and if something happens, it happens,” said McDaniels.

This is a bit of a bizarre situation for the Wolves. McDaniels, who has risen steadily, has shown All-Star potential. He is a legitimate 3-level scorer whose massive 6’9″ frame and 7 ft wingspan stifles top scorers and adds to the Wolves’ perimeter defense. It would not be ideal to part ways with him before they can find a like-for-like replacement.

That said, it’s Giannis who would be coming in! It’s just too good an opportunity to pass, if it has indeed presented itself.