“Gonna Hold Them Accountable Myself”: Rudy Gobert Lambasts Alex Caruso For Running Into His Knee

The four-game winning run of the Minnesota Timberwolves came to an end following their recent 101-109 home defeat to the Chicago Bulls. Soon after the conclusion of the game, emotions ran high as the hosts’ Rudy Gobert lambasted Alex Caruso. The Frenchman would later call out the 30-year-old for running into his knee while also providing a stern warning.

Advertisement

The frustration circled the ending sequence of the first half as the players contested for a rebound. In the process, Caruso attempted to utilize his lower body to awkwardly push Gobert aside, resulting in the latter growing infuriated. The Timberwolves star consequently grabbed his opponent’s shoulder before spinning him around to express his disgust. However, despite the heated exchange, the situation de-escalated quickly enough, after both rosters intervened.

Advertisement

Following the game, Gobert voiced his viewpoint publicly as The Athletic’s Jon Krawczynski revealed on X (formerly Twitter). “I had a knee injury a couple years ago on the same play and missed a month because someone ran into my knee. I hope they look at this, because if they don’t hold people accountable, I’m gonna hold them accountable myself,” the 31-year-old mentioned.

In December 2017, Gobert incurred a left knee injury against the Boston Celtics while attempting to secure a rebound. At that time, his then-Utah Jazz teammate, Derrick Favors, rolled into his leg, resulting in a month-long absence due to a sprained PCL.

With the player having injured his knee once before, he knows just how serious injuries in the region in question can be. So, it really is hard to blame Gobert for his anger, especially if he felt that Alex Caruso had taken a potentially dangerous ‘cheap shot’ at him. That said, his violent outburst can’t be justified completely, and may even result in the NBA suspending him ahead of the postseason. This would be a huge blow to the Minnesota Timberwolves, especially given how well the big man has played so far this season.

As per ESPN, Gobert is averaging averaging 13.8 points and 12.8 rebounds this season while registering a field goal percentage of 65.9%. These stats along with his remarkable displays on the defensive end have kept him in contention for the DPOY as well as an All-NBA selection at the end of the season.

Advertisement

His contributions to the team thus remain invaluable. The franchise’s talisman Anthony Edwards shed light on precisely that. Frustrated by the 109-101 loss [per NBA.com], he stated, “We can’t ask Rudy for nothing more. He was giving us everything. We’ve got to play better. Mike Conley played great tonight. But the other three guys, we’ve got to figure it out”.

This time around, the outcome failed to showcase his worth to the Timberwolves as they succumbed to the pressure. However, the fans hope for a comeback to winning ways as claiming the 2024 NBA championship remains a possibility for the team. With Gobert facilitating the defensive endeavors, the franchise most justifiably fancies its chances. But can this team truly go all the way?

Only the postseason can provide the answer.