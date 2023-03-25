“I Want to Make as Much Money as Possible”: Austin Reaves Issues Stern Warning to do an ‘Alex Caruso’ If Lakers Don’t Pay-up

Dec 10, 2021; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) talks to guard Austin Reaves (15) during a break in play against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Lakers forward Austin Reaves has been on a burner lately, averaging 18.4 PPG in the month of March while shooting 54.1% from the field. He has been a major reason for the Lakers’ recent surge after they lost Lebron James to an ankle injury.

A 24- year old undrafted player from Arkansas, Austin joined the league in 2021 with the Los Angeles Lakers. During his rookie season, he averaged 7.3 PPG while playing 23.2 minutes while showing signs of brilliance at various junctures.

This season, however, Reaves has taken a huge leap in terms of both production and maturity on the court. He just scored his career-high 35 in the game against the Magic on Monday. The recent performances have started conversations regarding his expiring contract. Listen to what Austin had to say on the Point Forward podcast to Evan Turner:

Austin Reaves’ expiring contract with the Lakers

The Lakers signed Austin Reaves to a 2-yr $2.5 million deal in 2021. The contract is set to expire after the 2022-23 season making him a restricted free agent coming into the 2024 season. This leaves the Laker’s front office with a difficult decision in the off-season.

The dynamic performance on the court has caught the attention of the entire league. The General Managers of various teams will be keeping a close eye on his contract and the potential extension that could be offered. However, the Lakers who are already in the luxury tax, have multiple expiring contracts and could potentially be unable to match the offers given by rival teams.

Austin is well aware of this fact and has set his priorities straight. While talking to Evan Turner, he is quick to point out and I quote – “NBA is a business”. A Kobe Bryant fan, Reaves expressed his desire to play for the Lakers but is unwilling to compromise on the dollars coming his way.

“Anybody that says we don’t play the game for money is lying… I want to make as much money as I can and be as successful as I can no matter where it’s at,” Reaves said on Andre Igoudala’s Point Forward podcast recently.

Similarity with the Alex Caruso situation

The Austin Reaves contract situation would feel like a Deja vu for the Lakers’ management. Just 2 seasons ago, the LA team was faced with a similar situation while trying to retain Alex Caruso. The team was unable to match the offer given by the Chicago Bulls and ended up losing one of their best players, especially on the defensive end.

Well, the similarities don’t end there! Both the players were undrafted, made huge leaps with the Lakers, and earned MVP chants from the Lakers faithful. The way the winds are blowing, don’t be surprised to see Reaves in a different color jersey for the upcoming season.