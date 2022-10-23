“Gonna Keep Going at These Fans”: Charles Barkley Once Called Out Draymond Green’s Shooting Practice, Ended Up Roasting Warriors Fans

Charles Barkley, who loves to beef with Golden State Warriors fans, hilariously trash-talked Draymond Green in the middle of warmup.

Charles Barkley has to be one of the most brutal TV personalities in the world. He loves to constantly roast people. This is what has made him so entertaining to watch over the years.

On the other hand, Draymond Green is no less. He has essentially mastered the skill of getting under people’s skin. In the Warriors’ four championships, Draymond’s defense and his talking have been necessary skills.

So, what happens when two legendary trash-talkers meet? Things get interesting. During the recent playoffs, NBA on TNT was in a conversation with mic’d up Draymond Green and smack-talk ensued.

Charles Barkley started teasing Draymond Green

Credit to Draymond, he did not start it. It was Chuck who fired the first shots. He saw Draymond practice and decided to remind the GSW forward how he never shot in a real game.

Charles Barkley: “Why are you shooting the ball in the warmup and you never shoot it in the game.”

Dray, who is known to have no ‘chill,’ responded by reminding Sir Charles that he does whatever it takes to win a championship. This was obviously a subtle dig at the former Sixers legend never winning a ring. He also told Chuck to lay off the GSW fans.

Draymond: “I shoot it when I have to, Chuck. I shoot when I have to win championships. Also, Chuck, you are not gonna keep going at our fans.”

But Charles Barkley refused to stop. He announced his ability to trash-talk the Warriors fan base as long as they want.

Chuck: “Oh let me tell you something, I am gonna keep going at these fans, I promise you that. They are gonna get all the smoke they want, my brother.”

That is when Draymond dropped all hints of subtility. He straight away called out Barkley for never winning a championship.

Green: “They got more rings than you.”

So, Chuck eventually one-upped him and reminded Draymond that he is Sir Charles, a living legend.

Chuck: “I know they do but they gotta go back to their life. I am gonna go home and be Charles Barkley. I am going to feel pretty good about my life.”

Chuck won this round of banter

Barkley easily won this round of banter. There was no way Draymond could deny how epic Charles’ life is. The fact that Round Mound of Rebound refused to stop smack-talking Warriors fans made the exchange all the more entertaining.

Though, after this conversation, Draymond Green and the Warriors squad ended up winning another championship. This meant one more ring for GSW fans and still zero for Chuck.

