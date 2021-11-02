“Got 10 toes in Rip City”: Damian Lillard breaks Sixers fans’ hearts who chanted, ‘We want Lillard!’ by reaffirming his dedication to the Blazers

Damian Lillard claims he’s got all 10 toes in Portland after hearing Sixers fans chant, ‘We want Lillard’, following underwhelming loss.

Damian Lillard continues to struggle with his shooting woes early on in this 2021-22 NBA season as he finished his night against the Philadelphia 76ers with 20 points on 7-20 shooting from the field. His 2-9 from beyond the arc has become the standard for the Blazers All-Star as he’s shot over 50% from three only once in Portland’s seven games.

Prior to this season starting, the NBA rumor mill churned out several pieces about Damian Lillard leaving behind PDX for a team that has higher chances at securing a championship. The Philadelphia 7ers were at the top of this rumored list as his ‘dissatisfaction’ with the Blazers aligned with Ben Simmons wanting out.

Unfortunately for Sixers fans, seems as though Dame wants no part in being a 76er. Well, at least for now, that is.

Damian Lillard shuts down ‘Dame to the Sixers’ rumors once again.

During Portland’s loss to Philly last night, Sixers fans chanted in unison, “We want Lillard!” as the All-NBA point guard took to the charity stripe. This of course, is referencing the trade rumors that flooded NBA Twitter regarding his potential move from the Blazers to the 76ers.

During his media availability, Damian Lillard reaffirmed his dedication to wanting to be with the Portland Trailblazers for the remainder of this season at the very least. “I’ve got ten toes in Rip City. I see the struggle as an opportunity to show my true character. I embrace that, it’s not fun and it’s not easy I see. It’s a challenge and it’s one I accept,” said Dame.

Lillard on the “We want Lillard”chants tonight in Philadelphia: “I’ve got 10 toes in Rip City.” — Jason Quick (@jwquick) November 2, 2021

Safe to say that the Philadelphia 76ers can stop clamoring on about wanting Damian Lillard this 2021-22 season as it’s painfully obvious Lillard won’t be requesting a trade away from the Blazers this season.