“Julius Randle banks it in! BING BONG!”: Mike Breen hilariously references the viral Knicks slogan said by New Yorkers

Mike Breen shouts out SidetalkNYC as he yells ‘bing bong’ after Julius Randle drained a 3 by banking it in against the Raptors.

The New York Knicks, despite not having been a true title contender since the Patrick Ewing days of the 1990s, have perhaps the most rabid fanbase in the entirety of the NBA. New Yorkers are as lively as ever when it comes to celebrating their team, with the Knicks severely trumping the Brooklyn Nets in popularity.

Following Carmelo Anthony’s departure from MSG, the Knicks were a shell of themselves, leaving their fans high and dry, wanting more. Sure, Kristaps Porzingis was a ray of light gleaming out from the dark but NY was not contending for a Playoff spot during his time there.

Enter Julius Randle. The 2020-21 NBA season saw the resurgence of the New York Knicks in terms of them becoming a Playoff team, with Randle at the helm. This of course, sent fans in New York into a frenzy.

Mike Green yells ‘bing bong’ after a Julius Randle make.

SidetalkNYC has taken New York by storm over this past year, with them gaining a ton of exposure after releasing a video of Knicks fans losing it following their double OT win against the Celtics on opening nights. Fans chanted everything from ‘F*** Trae Young,” to the now, iconic slogan, “Bing Bong.”

Mike Breen, the voice of the New York Knicks, hilariously referenced this phrase in tonight’s game against the Toronto Raptors when Julius Randle banked in a 3 from the elbow.

IT’S A BING BONG PARTY AND WE’RE ALL INVITED (Via @KnicksMSGN)pic.twitter.com/7K6IuXYJ85 — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) November 2, 2021

A thought that is quite interesting when it comes to Mike Breen is that him combining his iconic ‘BANG!’ with ‘bing bong’ is within the realm of possibility. Whether this takes place in the form of ‘bing bang’ or ‘bang bong’, remains to be seen.