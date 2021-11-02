“Man, can’t wait to play basketball tomorrow night!”: LeBron James shows his enthusiasm to play the Rockets yet again following Lakers win over them on Halloween

LeBron James takes to Twitter to say that he can’t wait till tomorrow night where he can play basketball again against Houston.

LeBron James has shown little to no signs of slowing down for the Los Angeles Lakers despite this being his 19th season in the NBA. Though he’s taking fewer shots at the rim when compared to his previous seasons, he’s compensated for that by launching more shots from beyond the arc than ever before.

Save for his horrendous shooting night against the Cleveland Cavaliers, James has been knocking down the 3 at a fairly consistent rate. With Russell Westbrook being added to the team this past offseason, the purple and gold have a lot to figure out in terms of fit and style of play.

With their record not reflecting the talent they possess on paper, the 2021-22 NBA season poses yet another challenge for LeBron James. ‘The King; however, seems to be more than up for it.

LeBron James shows off his excitement for tomorrow night’s game against the Rockets.

Even at nearly 37 years of age and two decades in this league, LeBron James’ excitement for suiting up to play during the regular season doesn’t seem to be wavering any time soon. After having showed up and showed out against the Houston Rockets on Halloween, James took to Twitter to say this:

Man can’t wait to hoop again tomorrow night — LeBron James (@KingJames) November 2, 2021

The Lakers are fortunate that the 4x champ, who quite frankly has nothing left to prove and could retire peacefully tomorrow if he wanted to, is this excited to be playing a lottery team in November of the regular season.

The 17x champions however, will of course be using the regular season to smoothen out any rough spots in their offense and defense, to hopefully be a competent team by the time the postseason comes around. After all, this iteration of the Los Angeles Lakers is playing for a championship and nothing less.