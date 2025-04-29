“Got A Damn Bunny On His Pants”: Charles Barkley And Shaquille O’Neal Go At Rockets Star’s Fashion Choices

Charles Barkley and Shaquille O’Neal are like a swinging pendulum. They can be sweet, sincere, and thoughtful in one moment, and crude, rude, and mean in another. Both forms were displayed on this evening’s broadcast of NBA on TNT. Chuck and the Diesel were doing their normal coverage of the ongoing playoffs, but then decided to comment on the players’ tunnel fits ahead of Game 4 between the Rockets and Warriors.

To be fair, this has been a bit with Barkley for years. He’s always made fun of tunnel fits, including some of the more iconic ones. Two years ago, Heat star Tyler Herro rocked a red jumpsuit that had NBA fans going crazy. But Chuck couldn’t let that stand. He recreated the look during an NBA on TNT broadcast and committed so much to the bit that Shaq, Ernie, and Kenny all shouted that Barkley “wore it better.”

So when Dillon Brooks showed up before the game wearing a nice cardigan, button-up, and slacks, he figured he was safe. However, the Rockets’ star decided to clip a toy bunny onto his pants, which Chuck just could not let stand. “With a damn bunny on your hip? Is that how you go to work? Are you serious?” asked Barkley. “He got a damn bunny on his pants, come on man.”

Barkley couldn’t get the image out of his head, even when Ernie and Kenny tried to look at the fashion of the next player. “Come on man. You trying too hard man,” stated Barkley. Shaq joined in on the fun moments later. “Chuck…that’s a teletubby.” The entire group enjoyed a hearty laugh as the broadcast went to commercial. This may make Brooks second guess the next time he wears something odd. To his credit, his style is hardly the craziest thing someone has worn.

The NBA has really leaned into fashion over the last ten years. Players will make bold fashion choices in order to snag headlines or show off their swagger. Russell Westbrook has stood out as one of the more stylish players — and has even taken his fashion design skills to the WNBA. Also who could forget LeBron wearing suit shorts along with a suit jacket? Classic threads.

Regardless, this was easy bait for Shaq and Chuck, who know how to make each other laugh more than anyone. It’s not like they haven’t been on the receiving end of it.

Kevin Hart once roasted Charles Barkley for wearing one of Shaq’s hats

Charles Barkley also suffered the wrath of getting roasted for fashion. At the 2025 All-Star weekend, he decided to wear one of Shaq’s big purple hats. He didn’t look that bad either. Well, he took it right off after Kevin Hart buried him on a live broadcast.

“You look like you’re about to star in a Tyler Perry play,” joked the famed comedian. The joke was so good that Shaq nearly toppled over, and Chuck, who is always a good sport, gave Hart credit.

It will be interesting to see what fashion choices emerge as we go deeper in the NBA playoffs. One thing is certain: whatever someone wears, Chuck and Shaq will slam dunk it into the ground.