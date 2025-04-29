“Y’all So Soft”: Shaquille O’Neal Disagrees With Charles Barkley About Jimmy Butler Potentially Getting a Flagrant Foul

The Houston Rockets and Golden State Warriors playoff series has been an absolute bloodbath. Maybe that’s underselling it. These two teams just straight up hate each other. Jimmy Butler is giving quotes about how much he hates Dillon Brooks. Steve Kerr is calling the Houston roster dirty. Draymond Green flipped Tari Eason and then got mad when he was called for a foul. It’s been insane. While Draymond’s judo throw is getting the majority of attention, another foul in the second quarter of Game 4 had the Inside the NBA on TNT crew arguing.

With just a few minutes left in the second quarter, Dillon Brooks was flying down the court on a fast break when Jimmy Butler took him out of the air as he was attempting a layup. Butler did a full downward strike over Brooks’ neck.

Luckily, Brooks fell in a relatively safe way and was able to get up without trouble. Maybe that was why the refs did not view it as anything more than a common foul.

Charles Barkley was surprised by that choice, as it would have been consistent to call it a flagrant. Kenny Smith agreed. Typically, any foul that puts a player in serious danger due to an unnatural action is at least reviewed to protect players.

In response to questions of player safety, Shaquille O’Neal did what he always does. Instead of considering the danger the play could’ve held, Shaq simply complained and bragged. “Y’all so soft,” he mused. “That’s why you only have two rings.”

The context is important here as well. Jimmy and Dillon have been going at each other both on and off the court. When Butler was asked about Brooks during his media availability, he flat-out said, “I don’t like Dillon Brooks.” That doesn’t sound so bad, but he continued, “I don’t think anybody is trying to be friends with anybody… It’s gonna be fun when we get four [wins].”

The Warriors are now up 3-1, so the series may be over soon. It has been a brutal and, at times, unwatchable return to the attitude era of the NBA. From offensive inefficiency to constant fighting, this is about as early 2000s as a 2025 playoff series can get.