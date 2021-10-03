“Got my fade-away from 2K”: When JR Smith hilariously revealed how the videogame inspired his shooting right after LeBron James gave tribute to Jordan and Magic

Right after LeBron James revealed his game had a few moves inspired by Michael Jordan’s and Magic Johnson’s, JR Smith disclosed how he got his fadeaway from the NBA 2K videogame.

Over the past seven decades, the league has witnessed some great players. Players like Jerry West, Wilt Chamberlain, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Magic Johnson, Larry Bird, Michael Jordan, Shaquille O’Neal, Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, Kevin Durant and many more in history, have completely changed the way the NBA is celebrated on a global skill.

There have been several notable players with their own unique moves, which now players all over the world use. Kareem had his “Skyhook”, Magic had his no-look passes, Allen Iverson had his killer crossover, MJ had his famous fadeaway, Hakeem’s “Dram Shake”, among numerous other signature moves.

Players of today’s generation, all have some or the other move in their offensive bag inspired by these legends. However, former Cleveland Cavaliers guard JR Smith had a rather peculiar answer revealing where was he inspired to shoot his fade-away shots – NBA 2K.

JR Smith hilariously reveals he got his fade-away shot from the videogame – NBA 2K

Back on 22nd May 2016, after Cleveland’s 99-84 loss to Raptors in the ECF, LeBron James stated how certain aspects of his game were inspired by Magic Johnson and Michael Jordan. That very instance, Smith hilariously revealed how he got his fade-away from the famous basketball videogame NBA 2K.

During the postgame interview, the then-Cavs players were asked about Bismack Biyombo doing the famous Dikembe Mutombo finger-wagging, to which they said:

“He (Bismack) probably admires him (Mutombo). We all take something from somebody. I mean, if I shoot a fadeaway, I got it from M.J. Throw a no-look pass, got it from Magic. [points at J.R. Smith] He shoots fadeaway threes, I don’t know who he gets those from, but … we all admire somebody, so …”

Immediately right after which JR interrupted LBJ and revealed his secret.

“2K.”

J.R. Smith says his fadeaway threes are inspired by “2K” pic.twitter.com/96c6OTrXFB — Kenny Ducey (@KennyDucey) May 22, 2016

Sure, it’s not the generic answer everybody was expecting to hear. However, at least JR Smith was being completely honest. Well, you never know where you might get inspired from.