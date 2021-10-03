“Kyle Kuzma, your city is dope man!”: LeBron James weirdly compliments the city of Washington on Kyle Kuma’s latest Instagram post

Lakers star LeBron James reacts as former teammate Kyle Kuzma shows off a picture of himself in Washington DC

Kyle Kuzma and LeBron James still seem to have a good relationship, something that has come to the surprise of many.

Despite trading him, LeGM has always held that he is extremely excited for the future of his former teammate. And now that Kuz will be enjoying a bigger role in Washington, we could just see what he has been on about for so long.

But, the season hasn’t started just yet. Headed into the last few moments before the commencement of the preseason, Kuzma decided to show off a picture of him and his dogs in Washington on Instagram. And apparently, it was something LeBron James had some thoughts on, himself.

LeBron James compliments the city of Washington on Kyle Kuzma’s recent Instagram post

Washington may not have a powerhouse team right now, per se. But, the city is still incredibly beautiful, and easily one of the best in the country. In fact, it is so beautiful, it prompted LeBron James to give it a compliment, on a post where Kuzma is showing off his dogs.

Take a look at the tweet below.

LeBron James: big fan of D.C. pic.twitter.com/6hp4xS3ZRZ — Chase Hughes (@ChaseHughesNBCS) October 3, 2021

Well, at least it seems like Kyle Kuzma is enjoying his new home.

For a while now, the player’s role with the Lakers had been getting more and more diminished. Now, with the Wizards, will he finally break out to be an All-Star-caliber player? Or has the NBA community as a whole simply hyped him up far too much?

It seems we’ll find out very, very soon.

