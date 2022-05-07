“LeBron James wants to be a Laker, he loves living in LA”: NBA Insider Brian Windhorst makes a bold revelation ahead of the off-season

NBA Insider Brian Windhorst reveals LeBron James wants to continue playing for the Lakers, adding the King enjoys living in Los Angeles.

Despite not making the playoffs, the Lakers continue to be in the news, with analysts and trade pundits debating the moves Rob Pelinka and co should make during the off-season. A veteran roster with no top draft picks, the purple and gold find themselves in deep waters.

Nonetheless, the Lakers Nation does have something to cheer about with a report claiming that LeBron James doesn’t plan to go anywhere. The four-time champion was the only saving grace for the Lakers this season, breaking milestones on a nightly basis at age 37-years old.

In his 19th season, James averaged 30+ PPG and was one of the top scorers in the league. The King dethroned Karl Malone as the second all-time scorer in NBA history. With James wanting to continue being a Laker, the organization needs to capitalize on the superstar’s closing championship window.

According to ESPN analyst Brian Windhorst, James is having a great time living the Hollywood life.

LeBron James wants to be a Laker.

Amid the Lakers struggling, rumor mills had started churning news of James ending his career playing with son Bronny in Cleveland. The four-time Finals MVP had publicly claimed that he would wish to play his last season with his firstborn, wherever that may be.

Thus LBJ wanting to continue donning the purple and gold provides a respite for the Lakers front office, who are staring at a tumultuous off-season. Unfortunately, Russell Westbrook’s marriage with the Lakers failed, coupled with Anthony Davis’ injury-prone nature.

Nevertheless, the Lakers Nation has something to cheer about with NBA Insider Brian Windhorst’s latest report, claiming that King James wants to be a Laker.

“LeBron wants to be a Laker. He wants to live in Los Angeles. He loves living in Los Angeles. … He still believes he can take the Lakers to heights. He wants to be a Laker.” – Brian Windhorst pic.twitter.com/B2Qdu6hevf — Lakers Daily (@LakersDailyCom) May 6, 2022

While LBJ believes he can take the Lakers to heights, he can no longer do this alone. The eighteen-time All-Star needs a Robin on a regular basis. Though AD fits the role perfectly, his durability continues to be a deterrent. On the other hand, the Lakers need to move Brodie and get a shooter onboard.

Pelinka and co need to make some bold decisions in the upcoming off-season if they intend to make a championship run with James.