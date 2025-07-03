“Got So Profanely Ugly”: Lil Wayne Witnessed Deandre Ayton’s Unprecedented Heated Exchange With Head Coach, Reveals NBA Insider

Los Angeles Lakers fans can finally rejoice now that they have a starting-caliber center. ESPN insider Shams Charania reported on Wednesday that the Lakers had signed Deandre Ayton to a two-year deal worth $16 million. Ayton certainly is an improvement over Jaxson Hayes, but his past may dampen Laker fans’ optimism about the big man’s future with the team.

Advertisement

Ayton was the top overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft. Although he has had a solid career, he hasn’t quite lived up to expectations, especially considering the talent selected after him in his class.

Ayton’s new teammate, Luka Doncic, was the third pick that year. The league’s reigning MVP and Finals MVP, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, was also in the same class, as were Jaren Jackson Jr., Trae Young and Jalen Brunson, who have all had better careers than Ayton.

The 7-foot big man is still just 26 years old. Playing alongside Doncic and LeBron James may bring out his full potential. It may not be the easiest feat, though, since Ayton has been known to push back against authority. Rap artist Lil Wayne once witnessed Ayton in a heated exchange. NBA analyst Skip Bayless told the story on his self-named podcast.

“I will never forget the story my man Lil Wayne told me after Game 7 of the 2022 Western Conference Semifinals,” Bayless said. “Suns’ coach at the time, Monty Williams, yanked and benched Deandre Ayton in that game.”

That game was between the Phoenix Suns and the Dallas Mavericks. Doncic and the Mavs went into Phoenix and gave them a beating. Dallas went on to win by 33 points but led by as much as 46.

Despite Game 7 requiring a team’s best players be on the court, Williams couldn’t put up with Ayton’s lack of effort and pulled him. Ayton only played 17 minutes in the win-or-go-home matchup, and that didn’t sit well with the big man.

“Within earshot of Lil Wayne, Monty and Ayton had a shouting match the likes of which Wayne had never heard between a player and a coach in such a public setting. He called to tell me, ‘It just got vicious. It just got so profanely ugly,'” Bayless revealed.

Monty Williams is one of the calmest coaches in the NBA, which is why the altercation was so surprising. Bayless brought up this moment as a stark warning to Ayton’s new team: “Lakers, beware. You have been warned.”

A change of scenery may be good for Ayton. He has never played with two playmakers of Doncic and James’ talent. If he isn’t able to thrive alongside them, he may not be able to do it anywhere.