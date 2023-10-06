24 Years After Tearing Down the Basket, Shaquille O’Neal Had Deion Sanders in Stitches Explaining His NFL Celebration

In 2017, legendary NFL cornerback Deion Sander sat down with Shaquille O’Neal for an interesting conversation. Interviewing the big fella on the NFL Network, Sanders posed a number of intriguing questions on a variety of topics. One of the topics, that actually kicked off the interview, was Shaq’s career in sports and his early interest in football. Later on in the interview, Shaq revealed that if he were to have a touchdown celebration, it would involve something similar to what he did in his rookie season 24 years ago.

The answer, as expected left Prime Time in stitches. After all, the idea of a 7-foot behemoth like Shaq playing in the NFL in and of itself is ludicrous. But Shaq describing his ideal NFL celebration prompted Sanders to burst out in laughter.

Shaquille O’Neal had Deion Sanders in stitches after he described his ideal touchdown celebration

Shaquille O’Neal is remembered fondly as one of the greatest NBA players of all time. However, growing up, there was a time when he considered a career in football. Six years ago, he discussed the topic with NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, who had a lot of questions regarding Shaq’s NFL aspirations.

Sanders’ last question of the interview had to do with touchdown celebrations. The former Dallas Cowboys star asked Shaq what would be his celebration if he were in the NFL. Paying homage to his basketball career, Shaq came up with a hilarious proposition and it had everything to do with his innate ability to tear down basketball rims.

24 years ago, during the 1992-93 season, the Big Aristotle was a rookie in the NBA. He had an exceptional season and even made the All-Star team that same year. However, the highlight of the season came in the game where he absolutely obliterated the rim with a savage dunk. With that in mind, Shaq told Sanders that his NFL celebration would involve him dunking on the goalpost, and if possible, even bringing it down. An answer that Sanders could only laugh at.

“What I would do of course, is I would get the ball and go to the goalpost and dunk it with two hands and I would try to bring the goalpost down. That would be my signature celebration. Just try to bring the whole thing down.”

Fortunately for Shaq, no matter how funny his answer was, dunking on the goalpost would have made for a great celebration. After all, the same year he spoke with Sanders, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell eased the restrictions on celebrations. This led to the creation of a lot of fun ones, one of which could have even been the iconic dunk, only this time on the goalpost.

Shaq may not have had an NFL celebration, but he did have an iconic NBA one

Shaquille O’Neal may not have gotten to do an iconic NFL celebration, but he did have an iconic NBA one. Going back to the 1999-2000 NBA season, Shaq pulled off an iconic celebration in Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals. After throwing down a monster dunk following an iconic alley-oop from Kobe Bryant, Shaq turned to the crowd with amazement in his eyes.

Pointing to his son Shareef O’Neal in the stands, the four-time NBA Champion started running in excitement with his hands up in the air. In fact, he even described the moment as the proudest in his career on an episode of Running Wild with Bear Grylls back in 2016.

It isn’t exactly the most orthodox of celebrations, but neither is ripping down a goalpost. Nevertheless, it’s nice to know that the celebration holds a special place in Shaq’s heart.