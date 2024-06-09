Isiah Thomas Shows Love To The ‘Original Unicorns’ Kevin Durant And Kevin Garnett As Bol Bol And Chet Holmgren Work Out Together

While the NBA Finals are ongoing, the offseason has begun for the remaining 28 teams in the league. Players have already made it back to the gym, with Kevin Durant even working out alongside two youngsters – Chet Holmgren & Bol Bol. Reacting to the video of these versatile players working out, Isiah Thomas decided to acknowledge the impact that the “original unicorns” -Durant and Kevin Garnett – had on the sport.

Advertisement

In his X[Formerly Twitter] post, the Detroit Pistons legend urged fans to remember who the original unicorns of the league are, and just how much of an impact they have had on the NBA. He said,

“The two original unicorns unlike no others @KevinGarnett5KG @KDTrey5 have changed the game and influenced style of play for this generation of tall wing players and beyond #Leaders #Inspiredbytheimpossible Let it be known,” IT wrote.

The two original unicorns unlike no others @KevinGarnett5KG @KDTrey5 have changed the game and influenced style of play for this generation of tall wing players and beyond #Leaders #Inspiredbytheimpossible Let it be known https://t.co/TlAmkrsZyk — Isiah Thomas (@IsiahThomas) June 8, 2024

It is difficult to argue with Thomas on this matter. After all, Kevin Garnett and Kevin Durant truly are among the first near seven-footers in the NBA who shot the ball like nobody’s business. Further, both players chose to play with an unconventional style at the time, tasking themselves with everything possible, despite their size.

It can absolutely be argued that the rise in the number of ‘unicorns’ in the league has been possible, in large part, due to the success that Garnett and Durant witnessed for the entirety of their careers.

Having revolutionized the league in his own way, it is great to see Kevin Durant now take a more hands-on approach with the rising stars of the NBA. After all, who knows just how much these young guns could develop due to lessons imparted to them by the ‘Slim Reaper’?

Kevin Durant has been mentoring young ‘unicorns’

Kevin Durant is often lauded for being a great offensive player. However, his mentorship is one trait that goes rather unnoticed. For a long time now, KD has been mentoring youngsters in the league. Due to this, Bol Bol and Chet Holmgren have been the fortunate ones to pick the Slim Reaper’s brain.

KD has a special connection with both players. Holmgren plays for the same team that Durant played for early on in his career. Whereas, Bol is on the Phoenix Suns, the same team as his mentor.

Honoring his connection with them, on numerous occasions during the 2023-2024 season, Durant has admitted to giving Bol Bol guidance in the midst of the games.

And for Chet, Durant has gone as far as to pick him as the face of the campaign for his recent sneaker launch.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nice Kicks (@nicekicks)

The 2-time champion has clearly taken a bit of a liking to both these young players and is likely teaching them all the tricks he has learned to succeed in the NBA. So, fans shouldn’t be too surprised if Bol and Holmgren take big leaps forward next season.