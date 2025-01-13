“Got to be Real”: Lakers Legend Sides With Charles Barkley, Won’t Allow JJ Redick to Blame Media for NBA’s Poor Ratings

One of the biggest conversations surrounding the NBA is the continuing decrease in ratings. Many people have pointed to different reasons for the development. Lakers head coach JJ Redick went on to blame the media and Charles Barkley’s NBA on TNT for their negative coverage of the sport leading to poor ratings. However, Lakers legend, Byron Scott refuses to agree. He believes there needs to be honesty regarding the current style of play and its impact on the ratings.

In a recent episode of Byron Scott’s Fast Break, the three-time champion criticized Redick for his take on the reason NBA ratings are down. Scott made it clear the media is only reporting the product that is on the court, which he considers bad. He said,

“You can’t put the blame on the media. The players play the game, the coaches coach the game. The media is going to report what they see and they’re going to get the opinion on how the game is played. So the players and the coaches that’s where you got to start with the blame. The NBA game right now is not a very attractive game to watch.”

JJ Redick made his statement in response to Barkley. The duo then had a few back and forth and the Sixers legend straight up refuted Redick’s attack on media. Barkley said:

“JJ, you better calm down because when you come for the king, you better not miss. He said something about we’re the reason people ain’t watching this crappy product we got. Us, like we’re out there jacking up 100 3s a night.”

Now Scott is siding with Barkley too and believes players and coaches should receive the blame rather than the media solely due to players and coaches having the power to control the outcome of a game. The media is only able to work with what they’re given. In his opinion, the available product isn’t comparable to what it used to be.

Analytics have had a big influence on the majority of NBA teams. Scott believes this is a big reason for the downward trend in ratings. However, there are a few things he believes can help bring forth the change the NBA is looking for.

Scott believes the NBA is too one-dimensional

It isn’t a secret that the three-point shot has taken over the way teams play. Stephen Curry and the Warriors started this revolution, which has reached new heights thanks to the defending NBA champion Celtics. Scott speaks on behalf of fans stating they don’t want to watch only three-pointers and layups in a 48-minute NBA game.

“The beauty of basketball is having five guys play the game, that’s what the game has always been about,” Scott said. “Five guys being able to all touch the ball being able to all score. That’s not what it is right now.”

Despite there being plenty of teams averaging a high number of assists, Scott believes the game isn’t as unselfish as it used to be. The assists are coming from a stagnant offense, which is void of much player movement. This is due to teams prioritizing a five-out offense, which requires five players on the perimeter.

Once the NBA reverts back to originality in terms of offense, Scott believes interest along with the ratings will bounce back.