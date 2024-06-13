Grant Williams Confesses Wearing Batman Costume Proved Detrimental to His Luck Against Nikola Jokic

Comic books are one of Grant Williams‘ many interests off the court. A massive fan of comic books, Williams once put his love for Batman on display during a post-game presser in 2022. During a recent appearance on the Run It Back show, the Hornets star was reminded of his unique conversation with the reporters. The 25-year-old said that the aftermath of his decision still haunts him as Nikola Jokić has become his primary rival ever since.

Williams said that wearing the Batman costume was a huge mistake. He said, “Ever since that day, Jokic has been busting my a**.” Without giving out many details as to what are the kinds of problems that the Joker makes him go through, Williams said that he has regrets about wearing the costume.

“Every since that day, Jokic has been busting my a**” 😂@Grant2Will on dressing up as Batman during a press conference pic.twitter.com/nyC5BZ8jpE — Run It Back (@RunItBackFDTV) June 12, 2024

Additionally, Jokic is not the only one who gives him a hard time for it. Williams said that he would like to thank his former Celtics teammates Jayson Tatum and Jalen Brown, and his father for making the nickname, ‘Batman’ a trend. During his conversation with MassLive in 2022, he revealed the role his father played in popularizing the moniker.

He said, “I’m not the most incredible, but brains, and then like everything else you work with, that was the Batman kind of spiel. So (my dad) joked about that.” The Halloween night shenanigans of Williams also brought him some ridicule from Jayson Tatum while he was in conversation with the reporters.

Jayson Tatum’s hilarious reaction to Grant Williams’ costume

Halloween is the time when people put on funky costumes, or they dress up like their favorite characters as it’s in the spirit of the festival. So, for a comic buff like Williams, it was a no-brainer to put on the Batman costume. However, the Halloween costume earned him a nickname, put him in the crosshairs of the Joker, and made him a laughingstock among his former teammates.

"Yo wtf are you doing" Jayson Tatum's reaction to Grant Williams' Batman impression 🤣🦇 (via @JaredWeissNBA)pic.twitter.com/40y4wZbUvA — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 31, 2022

During his conversation with the reporters, Williams, in his best Batman voice was saying, “The best part about this team is that we take care of each other, defensively…” But, before he could finish his sentence, Tatum, confused by what he was seeing, said, “Yo! what the f**k are you doing?” Contrary to the image of Batman, Williams wasn’t taken seriously by his former teammate, but that gave everyone around him a good laugh.