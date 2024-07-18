“Great for Him!”: Joel Embiid’s Role With Team USA Has Nick Nurse Excited, Discusses Upcoming NBA Season

Joel Embiid had a rough campaign last season. He played only 39 regular season games and struggled with injuries in the Philadelphia 76ers’ first-round loss to the New York Knicks in the playoffs. The franchise would’ve wanted Embiid to rest and recuperate in the offseason, but the center is heading to Paris to represent Team USA in the Olympics. While his participation is not optimal from the 76ers’ point of view, Nick Nurse isn’t too worried.

During an interview on SiriusXM NBA Radio, the 76ers head coach downplayed concerns about Embiid not getting enough time to recover ahead of the new season. He insisted that he was thrilled that the center was picked to represent the nation at the Olympics. Nurse added that spending time with former champions, Finals MVPs, and the league’s top stars would be a great learning experience for Embiid and help him improve as a player. He said,

“I think it’s great for him right now… I think it’s going to be good for him… I was looking at that list today and it’s like eight MVPs on the roster, 15 championships, being around that stuff. I love international settings. I think it’s always great for guys to be around that.”

When asked whether the additional wear and tear from playing in the Olympics during the offseason would cause an issue for Embiid late in the NBA season, Nurse replied he has plans to ensure the center remains healthy throughout the campaign. However, the coach did warn the former MVP that the onus would be on him to stay in shape.

The 76ers have signed Andre Drummond to help take the load off Embiid during the regular season. Paul George’s addition should also lessen the burden on the 30-year-old center to carry the team. However, come playoff time, he’ll have no excuse.

Philadelphia is touted as one of the favorites alongside the Boston Celtics and the New York Knicks to represent the East in the NBA Finals. The front office has done a tremendous job surrounding Embiid with the right pieces. In addition to George and Drummond, they’ve signed Caleb Martin and Eric Gordon. They’ve also handed out contract extensions to Tyrese Maxey, Kelly Oubre Jr., and Kyle Lowry.

The 76ers have been one of the biggest spenders during this offseason. They are determined to end their 41-year wait for an NBA title, but their fortunes hinge on Embiid and his health. If the center can stay fit, Philadelphia has a legitimate opportunity to end its title drought. However, if he struggles to remain healthy, it’d be another promising campaign down the drain.