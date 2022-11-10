“Gregg Popovich Would Jump His A**”: Michael Jordan’s Celebrated Teammate Dennis Rodman Accused Spurs Coach of Bullying

Dennis Rodman may have been the most eccentric character in the NBA. However, there was a time when the 5-time NBA champion was a shy, sensitive kid. In fact, his mother Shirley Rodman often criticized her son for being too sensitive. In his book Bad As I Wanna Be, Dennis Rodman implied that Gregg Popovich’s constant bullying and toxic leadership pushed him away. He later joined Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen in Chicago.

But before tracing the trajectory to Chicago, we must understand Rodman’s psyche. What motivated him, what scared him, and what sent him into a wild episode?

It all emerges from Dennis Rodman’s childhood. He never had a father figure because his biological father left their family a long time ago. His mother Shirley also threw Dennis out of her house when he was just 18.

So, for the Worm, anyone he ever relied on until his rise to the NBA had miserably failed him. His mother’s betrayal perhaps changed him the most.

Also read: Kobe Bryant Once Revealed Sleeping ‘Zero Hours’ Before a Game, Tending to Daughter Natalia’s Certain Health Situation

Dennis Rodman disliked Gregg Popovich

Cut to 1993, Rodman joined the San Antonio Spurs squad. A year later, the legendary head coach Gregg Popovich joined the organization but as their GM. As per The Worm’s book, Popovich immediately made Rodman’s life a living.

Rodman accused Popovich of some concerning actions. The eccentric former player claimed that Popovich was too controlling and kept the organization under his absolute command. He even claimed that the legendary coach tried to tame Dennis and declared Popovich the most problematic person in San Antonio org.

Dennis subsequently revealed that Gregg would use the chain of command to bully him.

Rodman: “Popovich would jump his a**, and so Hill would turn around and jump somebody else’s a**. S*** flows downhill, and it seemed like I was always at the bottom.”

The Worm left San Antonio Spurs for the Chicago Bulls

After two extremely difficult seasons in San Antonio, Dennis got the unbelievable opportunity to join Michael Jordan in Chicago.

In Chicago, Phil Jackson ensured that Rodman was properly heard. He gave his newest member the space and comfort needed to blossom. It was Phil’s way of telling Dennis that it was okay to rely on others, to trust others.

Perhaps Dennis recognized Phil’s earnest attempts to get close to him. He opened up and began to work as a unit with the Bulls squad and the rest is history.

Also read: 6′ 10″ Kevin Durant is Booing Young Knicks fans and Mocks them as he Notches 13th Straight Win