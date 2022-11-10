6′ 10″ Kevin Durant is Booing Young Knicks fans and Mocks them as he Notches 13th Straight Win

Nov 9, 2022; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) reacts during the first quarter against the New York Knicks at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Kevin Durant was busy showing “thumbs down” and “booing” Knicks fans and he showed his mettle as he notched up a 13th straight win over them. He also put up his 17th career triple-double. The King of New York’s reign continues.

The Nets and the Knicks traded buckets all night long but as they entered the fourth, they had no chance. The first half for the Nets was far better than the Knicks and there was no way they were coming back. Even with Julius Randle going back and forth with KD.

The real star of the night was Kevin Durant and Jacques Vaughn, the newly appointed coach for the Bulls. He got his coaching tenure to a good start and Durant was the orchestrator for the win.

KD and the Nets add wins without Kyrie Irving

No Kyrie, no problem, KD put up a fine 29-12-12 with 2 blocks while shooting 52% from the field. His 17th career triple-double and his 13th straight win against the Knicks. Naturally, he was happy about it.

Kevin Durant has not loss to the Knicks since 2013. 13 straight wins. pic.twitter.com/hneoN7If9p — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) November 10, 2022

Kevin Durant tonight: 29 points

12 rebounds

12 assists

2 blocks

52% FG 17th career triple-double. pic.twitter.com/jkJCBOBmXq — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) November 10, 2022

When he was asked about his team in the post-game interview, he talked about how it was an all-around effort and how his teammates were knocking down his passes for critical buckets.

He also congratulated Jacques on the new role. And when told that he had won his 13th straight game, he was ecstatic and responded with a “hmmm, nice!”. Looks like the slim reaper enjoyed that one.

Kevin Durant is also the King of Pettiness

If you know Durant, you also know that he loves to be petty. He has always been backhanded with compliments but for Knicks fans, he lets them know to their faces. He did this to a young fan, who has no idea what’s even happening.

The Nets defeat the Knicks 112-85 Kevin Durant has won 13 straight games against the Knicks : @BrooklynNets | #NetsWorld pic.twitter.com/bsTkYWpNRT — FanDuel (@FanDuel) November 10, 2022

And during his pre-game warmups, he booed some fans in the stadium just out of spite. And man, you could see the happiness on his face when he did that.

Kevin Durant was booing some young Knicks fans pic.twitter.com/JyeUIGDVv7 — Nets Videos (@SNYNets) November 9, 2022

No wonder he was elated with joy when he found out about his winning streak. He is also 21-3 against them all time. Apart from Durant, Simmons also went 15-0 vs the Knicks. Looks like the New York Knicks have no answer for these boys.

Ben Simmons has never lost an NBA game against the Knicks With Brooklyn’s 112-85 win over New York, Simmons moves to 15-0 against the Knicks in his career. pic.twitter.com/3D9aMA8hkO — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) November 10, 2022

The King reigns supreme and the Nets are now 5-7 for the season. Are they turning a corner already?

