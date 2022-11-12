“His Mid-Range Game Is So So”: 7 Foot Giannis Antetokounmpo Made Old-Head Byron Scott Fall in Love With NBA Again

Byron Scott was a shooting guard who was a key role player in the Showtime Lakers squads of the 1980s. a sparkplug scorer, Scott provided much-needed scoring around Magic and Kareem and was a valuable asset to the roster.

Post-retirement, Scott continued to be involved with the NBA and was even a winner of the NBA Coach of the Year in 2008. Scott’s coaching career even led him to return to Laker land. However, the former guard’s coaching career never took off since, and he has been unemployed as a coach for over six years.

Also read: “Byron Scott would tell me Magic Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar stories”: When Kobe Bryant detailed his brotherly relationship with Scott in his book ‘Mamba Mentality’

It was arguably at this point of time that Scott, in his own admission, ran out of interest in basketball. Scott talks about how he stopped following the sport and actively watching it.

However, Scott’s relationship with basketball wasn’t to end there. A modern-day superstar has provided him with the impetus to make a return to following the game.

Which modern superstar’s game has made Byron Scott follow the sport yet again?

After a hiatus, it would appear that Giannis Antetokounmpo’s game is what has driven Byron Scott back to basketball. Giannis, in Scott’s words, has “changed the way I look at the game”.

A lot of yesteryear’s stars seem to have had an issue with how shooting has come to be a dominant part of the modern game. Scott seems to be another one of those former players. However, Giannis‘ non-shooting style seems to have gotten Scott closer to today’s game.

A disconnect between eras is natural. Scott and his peers may feel that the game is too different from their era, and it is only natural to feel so. Watching Giannis play a throwback style of basketball, therefore, would appeal to that generation more, in comparison to other modern stars.

Even beyond his on-field antics, Giannis has established a name as one of the most likable stars in the league. With his humble, down-to-earth nature and dad jokes, Giannis has made himself quite the fan favorite. With generations finding a reason to like the game through him, Giannis has truly made it in the NBA.

Although Scott’s words don’t really sound all complementary, to make an old basketball warrior fall back in touch with the game will certainly be up there among Giannis’ achievements.

Is Giannis Antetokounmpo an old-school basketball player?

In a way, yes. The 7-foot star is widely considered a throwback basketball player. One main factor going into the same reflects Byron Scott’s thoughts about Giannis’ lack of shooting.

However, despite the same, Giannis has dominated the game in his own way. As a point forward, Giannis has shown excellent coordination and skill in wreaking havoc across the league. A ring and multiple individual trophies are proof of the same.

Antetokounmpo has exploited the spacing of the modern game to carve defenses up on a nightly basis. Therefore, while he may be considered old school, his effectiveness is nonetheless impressive.

Giannis has dominated the modern game and probably would have dominated in any era of basketball. An era transcending talent, The Greek Freak definitely deserves mention among the all-time greats.

Old-school or not, that’s the place Giannis Antetokounmpo has earned in the league. And there’s nothing taking away from that.

Also read: “God Said, ‘You Cannot Make Threes’”: Giannis Antetokounmpo has Perfect Explanation for His 3-point Shooting Woes