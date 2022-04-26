Basketball

“Kevin Durant got swept, and LeBron James didn’t even make the play-in”: Isiah Thomas proposes a rethinking as to who the top current players in the NBA are

“Kevin Durant got swept, and LeBron James didn’t even make the play-in”: Isiah Thomas proposes a rethinking as to who the top current players in the NBA are
Advait Jajodia

Being a two-time national level Basketball player, NBA surely had my attention from a very young age. At age 19 now, I aspire to share the knowledge I gained over 10 years with fellow basketball-lovers through my articles!

Previous Article
Virat Kohli vs Rajasthan stats and last 5 innings list: Virat Kohli vs Ashwin IPL record
Next Article
"I knew the whole time, it was comical" - Mike Jackson discusses fight with CM Punk being ruled a No Contest due to failing marijuana drug test
NBA Latest Post
"They really photoshopped Kevin Durant on the bus, I’m crying!": NBA Twitter reacts as Charles 'The Bus Driver' Barkley takes the Inside the NBA crew for a spin
“They really photoshopped Kevin Durant on the bus, I’m crying!”: NBA Twitter reacts as Charles ‘The Bus Driver’ Barkley takes the Inside the NBA crew for a spin

Hop on the Bus! Driver Charles Barkley is here to take you around town! As…