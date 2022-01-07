“Stephen Curry who? Give me Eric Gordon instead!”: Insane stat shows the Houston Rockets sniper to be best three-point shooter in the league this season

Houston Rockets guard Eric Gordon is shooting an incredible 45.6% on 5.2 attempts from beyond the arc this season.

While the Houston Rockets have been absolutely terrible this season, the same cannot be said about their veteran guard Eric Gordon. The 33-year-old is quietly playing some of the best basketball of his career with the Rockets this season.

The former 6MOY award winner is averaging 14.7 points and 3.4 assists per game this season. Furthermore, he is shooting a very impressive 45.6 % from beyond the arc on just over 5 attempts per game.

Rockets three-point percentages for the month of December: DJ Augustin 50%

Josh Christopher 48.1%

Eric Gordon 46.8%

Jae’Sean Tate 42.9% — ClutchFans (@clutchfans) December 19, 2021

In fact, this puts him at the top of the highest 3-point percentage charts (minimum 100 attempts) this season, ahead of the likes of bonafide snipers like Stephen Curry, Damian Lillard among others.

While the aforementioned players do take more threes, it does not diminish Eric Gordon’s feat in any way whatsoever.

Also Read: “Joel Embiid is the most clutch player in the NBA!”: How the Sixers MVP is leading the league in clutch scoring over Kevin Durant and DeMar DeRozan

Eric Gordon has the skillset to provide valuable contributions to a team with championship aspirations.

The NBA trade deadline is quickly approaching, and it is that time of the year where trade rumors are flying around. Teams with championship aspirations are looking around the league for that one player to could potentially help them get over the line.

One name that is getting thrown around is that of Rockets’ veteran Eric Gordon. And rightfully so. The 33-year-old has all the skills to give a team that extra push in the long and gruesome post-season.

He’s a capable secondary ball-handler, a more than reliable 3-point shooter, and a multi-positional defender. In addition, the veteran guard is also quite quick on his feet and strong enough to play in a switching scheme defensively.

Eric Gordon tonight: 32 PTS

10-16 FG

5-8 3P He is shooting 44.8% from three this season, 7th highest this season. pic.twitter.com/pHC0jfeV6c — StatMuse (@statmuse) December 14, 2021

The shooting guard has played alongside the likes of ball-dominant guards like Chris Paul, James Harden, and Russell Westbrook in his career, and the fit was never a problem. So, it will not take much time for him to adapt and play as the third or fourth scoring option on a championship team.

Additionally, with Gordon not fitting the timeline of the young Houston squad, the Rockets would be more than happy to let him go if the right trade comes along.

Also Read: “Michael Jordan annihilated Charles Barkley and the Suns during the 1993 NBA Finals”: The Bulls legend holds the record for the highest PPG in Finals history