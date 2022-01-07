“Joel Embiid is the most clutch player in the NBA!”: How the Sixers MVP is leading the league in clutch scoring over Kevin Durant and DeMar DeRozan

Joel Embiid currently leads the NBA in clutch time scoring as the Philadelphia Sixers continue to be a middling team in clutch situations.

The 2021-22 NBA season has seen the continued success of Joel Embiid as an individual on the court. The Philadelphia 76ers on the other hand have a 21-16 record as a whole and have not looked like a team that is poised to make a run to the NBA Finals with the Eastern Conference looking as strong as it has since the early 2010s.

With Ben Simmons not in the picture for the unforeseeable future and Tobias Harris severely underperforming relative to his contract, Joel Embiid has had quite the offensive workload put on him. Given the fact that the Sixers aren’t an elite team on either end of the floor, they seem to find themselves in clutch situations more often than not.

Out of the 37 games that they have played this season, they have been in 24 games that can be defined as clutch games. The definition of ‘clutch’ in the NBA is a game that is within 5 points or less with less than 5 minutes left in that game.

Seems as though Joel Embiid is most comfortable in these situations when compared to other players across the league.

Joel Embiid and his impressive clutch scoring.

Joel Embiid has got the entire package when it comes to being an incredible low-post player in the 2020s. So, it’s no surprise that he would be dominant when the lights are the brightest, considering his skillset.

In those 24 games in the clutch, the Sixers are close to middling with a record of 13-11. Embiid however, has been dominant in those games, posting up a total of 98 points while shooting 51.6% from the field. This leads the league in clutch scoring, with guys like DeMar DeRozan and Kevin Durant behind him in this category.