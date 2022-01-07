“Michael Jordan annihilated Charles Barkley and the Suns during the 1993 NBA Finals”: The Bulls legend holds the record for the highest PPG in Finals history

NBA superstar Michael Jordan’s performance in the 1993 NBA Finals was one of a kind. The Bulls MVP holds the record for highest PPG in Finals history.

Bulls legend Michael Jordan had umpteen highlight performances during his career. However, the 1993 NBA Finals were something special. MJ looked from another planet during the Finals when he faced Charles Barkley’s Suns, who had the best record that season.

Barkley had won the regular-season MVP, while MJ was on a quest for a 3-peat and had won back-to-back Finals MVP. Sir Charles was one of the best power forwards in the league at the time, averaging a double-double.

The Phoenix superstar averaged 25.6 PPG, 12.2 RPG, and 5.1 APG, on 52.0% shooting from the field in his MVP season. Thus it was a perfect matchup between Barkley and Jordan, who shared a great banter off the court. The Suns made their first Finals appearance after 17-years.

Also read: “With Kawhi Leonard returning, the league better watch out for the Clippers”: NBA Twitter erupts as The Klaw is reportedly “ahead of schedule” on his rehab with a possibility of a season return

MJ was invincible during those final, putting up unseen numbers.

Breaking down Michael Jordan’s 1993 NBA Finals performance.

MJ was on a quest for a 3-peat and was facing Barkley, who had his career-best season. Coming off winning back-to-back titles. The odds were in favor of the Bulls. However, nobody expected Jordan to dominate the Suns, especially in the first two games.

Jordan averaged 41.0 points, 8.5 rebounds, 6.3 assists, 1.7 SPG during the Finals. The ten-time scoring champion was 52.0% from the field and 40.0% from the 3-point line. These unreal numbers continue to remain untouched, with MJ holding the record for highest PPG in NBA Finals.

1993 NBA Finals | Michael Jordan Stats| 45.7 minutes per game

41.0 points

8.5 rebounds

6.3 assists per game

50.08% Field Goal

To make things more impressive he only recorded 2.7 turnovers per game during that series#NBA #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/3EODYjXRO8 — The Jordan Rules (@Rules23Jordan) January 5, 2022

Another impressive aspect of his performance was averaging 2.7 turnovers per game, playing 45.7 minutes per game.

Though Barkley did try to fight back, the Suns seemed beat by the mere aura of MJ and the Bulls. Despite this, the 1993 MVP averaged 27.3 points, 13.0 rebounds, and 5.5 assists. Barkley shot almost 48% from the field.

Also read: “Being around Stephen Curry and Draymond Green, even when I don’t play, I learn a lot”: Jonathan Kuminga comments on why he wouldn’t change a thing despite his low minutes with the Warriors