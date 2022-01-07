Basketball

“Michael Jordan annihilated Charles Barkley and the Suns during the 1993 NBA Finals”: The Bulls legend holds the record for the highest PPG in Finals history

"Michael Jordan annihilated Charles Barkley and the Suns during the 1993 NBA Finals": The Bulls legend holds the record for the highest PPG in Finals history
Arjun Julka

A 25-year-old from Mumbai. A huge Basketball fan who regularly consumes hours of basketball content, whether it is matches, debates, or analysis. Some of my other interests include CrossFit, watching documentaries, collecting sneakers, and trying out different types of food cuisines.

Previous Article
Who will win today Big Bash match: Who is expected to win Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Thunder BBL 11 match?
Next Article
"Just win" - Watch a young confident Lewis Hamilton optimistic about his career after winning an award
NBA Latest Post
"Michael Jordan annihilated Charles Barkley and the Suns during the 1993 NBA Finals": The Bulls legend holds the record for the highest PPG in Finals history
“Michael Jordan annihilated Charles Barkley and the Suns during the 1993 NBA Finals”: The Bulls legend holds the record for the highest PPG in Finals history

NBA superstar Michael Jordan’s performance in the 1993 NBA Finals was one of a kind.…