“No Offensive Deficiencies”: Baron Davis Opens Up on Guarding “Juggernaut” Tracy McGrady, How It Earned Him a Max Deal

Somin Bhattacharjee
Published

Tracy McGrady (L) and Baron Davis (R)

Tracy McGrady (L) and Baron Davis (R) | Credits- USA Today Sports

A scorer so lethal that he strikes fear into the hearts of defenders all across the league. There’ve been many in the NBA worthy of this honor, and during the early 2000s, that man was Tracy McGrady. Baron Davis recently opened up about the man and revealed how he rarely had any shortcomings on offense.

T-Mac was a seven-time All-Star and back-to-back scoring champion in 2003 and 2004. While he perhaps didn’t earn that “legend” mark in any team he played for in the NBA, those who played against him know that he was one of the best.

Former Golden State Warrior Davis labeled him as an “offensive juggernaut” on the Podcast P with Paul George. He compared him to modern-day scoring icon Kyrie Irving, suggesting that there was little defenders could do to stop him.

“He’s just like a Kyrie, like, he ain’t got no offensive deficiencies,” Davis said. “Just pull up, three, get to the hole, dunk. Every time he got the ball, it’s live and go in.” 

Davis then recalled a particular match where he went up against McGrady. It was the playoffs, and he simply realized that there was no way he was going to match up with him. “I was guarding T-Mac down the stretch in the playoffs, he was just backing me down, shooting over me, like what can I do? This dude’s like 6″9 or 6″10…” 

That said, it was the game that elevated Davis’ level and the way he was perceived in the league. Davis described it as a “playoff coming out party”. He realized he was a star, too, and deserved a big paycheck. “That’s kind of how I got my name and, got on the scene, and got my max deal, you know, from that series. Thanks to T-Mac.” 

Sadly, T-Mac’s career never sustained at the highest level, and by the early 2010s, he was phasing out of NBA standard basketball. After leaving the Atlanta Hawks in 2012, he went to China, where he got his jersey retired by the Qingdao Eagles. Ask those defending him over in Asia, and perhaps even they’d repeat what Davis said.

McGrady returned to the U.S. with the San Antonio Spurs in 2013, spent a season, and retired from pro basketball. He’ll always be a player the streets will never forget.

Post Edited By:Sameen Nawathe

About the author

x-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

Basketball Editor Somin Bhattacharjee first discovered the game during the 2014 FIBA World Cup. Not long after, he turned to the NBA and found himself drawn to the Golden State Warriors — right at the start of Stephen Curry's rise. Over time, the admiration turned into full-blown support for the team, one that continues even as the Curry era approaches its twilight. A true hoophead, Somin also follows EuroLeague basketball closely and enjoys exploring the game beyond the NBA. Though holding a bachelor's degree in marketing, Somin discovered his true calling in writing. Since 2021, he has penned over 3,000 articles for TheSportsRush, covering everything from breaking news to sharp opinion pieces and detailed exclusives. He thrives on writing about in-game moments and the reactions that make basketball a uniquely emotional sport. Beyond basketball, Somin plays different sports including soccer and remains a passionate fan of Spanish football giants Real Madrid

