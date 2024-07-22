Mavericks Trade Rumors: Dallas Look to Fill Last Roster Spot, Former Guard Amongst Potential Prospects

Feb 13, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Spencer Dinwiddie (26) warms up prior to the game against the Detroit Pistons at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Mavericks are looking to start from where they left. After a remarkable run to the NBA Finals, the Western Conference franchise aims to build a competitive roster to stay in title contention. As per ESPN’s Marc Stein, the franchise is ‘moving deliberately’ to sign the final member, and looks like one of their former guards has emerged as a potential option.

Reportedly, the Mavs have considered their former player, Spencer Dinwiddie, for the spot. Apart from him, Dennis Smith Jr. and Talen Horton-Tucker have surfaced as two other names on this list.

Each of them brings unique qualities as a rotation player. For instance, Smith Jr. is a defensive enforcer with impressive playmaking skills, averaging 4.2 assists, 3 rebounds, and 1.2 steals per game. So, the point guard could boost the Mavs’ prowess on both ends of the floor while adding a different dimension alongside the big three of Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving, and Klay Thompson.

Tucker, on the other hand, could become a great offensive option. Last season, his long-range shooting improved significantly. Given the opportunity, the 23-year-old shooting guard could step in for Thompson whenever needed.

However, both these candidates fall short of Dinwiddie on paper. The 31-year-old emerges as a better overall option, averaging 13.3 points, 5.2 assists, and 3 rebounds per game. The veteran also possesses significantly higher regular season and playoff experience, tilting the odds in his favor.

Consequently, the Mavs are aiming to bring back their former star. Reportedly, the player is also eager to return to Texas. This rumor excited the fanbase, as Dinwiddie’s previous stint in the city exceeded expectations. His then-average of 17.1 points, 4.9 assists, and 3.1 rebounds made the franchise a powerhouse in the NBA while helping them reach the 2022 Western Conference Finals.

So, the Mavs could undoubtedly maintain their momentum with this move. As a result, the supporters are already hopeful for an even brighter future.