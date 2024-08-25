mobile app bar

“Guess They Told Me”: PJ Tucker Hilariously Shares Rude Comments on a Parking Citation

Tonoy Sengupta
Published

PJ Tucker

Clippers forward PJ Tucker (CREDITS: USA Today)

PJ Tucker has been enjoying his offseason, perhaps even a bit too much. The veteran forward recently got a parking citation with a crude remark, which he seemed to find quite a bit of humor in.

Parking tickets are hardly uncommon. However, receiving rude feedback on one may just make it a collector’s item. In that sense, Tucker struck gold. His ticket saw two boxes ticked. One indicated that he had parked his car over the lines, while the other was a bit too blurry to read. But the real star of the show was what was scribbled in large letters right below them.

“Stop being a douche”

Tucker found the message hilarious and captioned his post,

“Guess they told me [scared emoticon, laughing emoticons].”

It’s hard to blame Tucker for being amused by the parking ticket. After all, the comment did seem a bit over. Of course, no matter how much the fine was, he’d have no trouble paying it, especially after adding another $11.5 million to his bank account.

Tucker exercised his player option to stay with the Clippers

The forward did not get any lucrative multi-year contract extension offers in the offseason, so he opted into the final year of his current deal. Per Sportrac, he is set to earn $11.5 million this upcoming season, an approximate $500,000 increase from what he earned last year. The franchise’s offseason activity could give Tucker the opportunity to land a big contract in 2025.

With Paul George leaving the Clippers and joining the 76ers, the veteran could see an increase in usage. The 39-year-old is in the twilight years of his career, but can still play high-level defense. The front office will look to address the hole left by George’s departure, but for now, Tucker returning for another year is a blessing.

He may not be the elite role player he once was, but his experience is an invaluable asset. It remains to be seen whether the Clippers can replace George with a player as capable as him. But if they cannot, expect to see Tucker play a lot more than he did last year.

x-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

