“Guess Who Couldn’t Care Less?”: $100M Worth Damian Lillard Mercilessly Trolls Fan Who Kept Him in His Fantasy Team

Making a fantasy team is tricky. You risk a lot while making a squad with a risk of a superstar load-managing these days. But Damian Lillard is not concerned about your risks.

The Blazers star sat out the Saturday night game in New Orleans with the team declaring for an issue in his right calf.

It wasn’t their first injury report, where they revealed it initially.

— Casey Holdahl (@CHold) November 10, 2022

This must have led to several people selecting Lillard for their fantasy team and even making him a captain or vice-captain. It must be the reason why they felt betrayed.

Damian Lillard mercilessly trolls a fan for selecting him for his fantasy team

An hour after their initial injury report with only Larry Nance Jr., Kira Lewis, and EJ Liddell in it with the already injured GPII, and Olivier Sarr, the Blazers updated it again and added Lillard as out, Justin Winslow and Shadon Sharpe as probable, and Gerami Grant and Jusuf Nurkic as questionable.

— Casey Holdahl (@CHold) November 10, 2022



And some people who made their teams around Lillard and went off the internet expecting some money when they get back felt betrayed.

But the 6x All-Star who has a net worth in the north of $100 million couldn’t care less about it.

— Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) November 11, 2022

Hilarious! That guy deserved it for that bizarre username of his. Yet, painful. A mistake (was it really a mistake though?) by someone must have lightened countless pockets after the game.

Frankly, Lillard couldn’t care less for anything other than winning right now

Who would have thought that Dame Dolla will be enjoying the time of his life in Portland, while the players who were too busy making super teams in both Eastern and Western Conferences will still be struggling?

Their defensive hire Gary Payton II has not even set foot on the court and the Blazers are doing terrifically well winning nine out of their first twelve encounters with their recent one being the 106-95 over the Pelicans.

That win came without Lillard as well as Nurkic in the line-up, against a completely fit Pelicans team featuring Zion Williamson, BI, and, former Blazer CJ McCollum.

Lillard has never been in a team this good, let’s see where he leads his Portland side this year.

