“Guys like Bill Simmons stop LeBron James from winning MVP!”: Draymond Green goes on long rant after analyst damns Rockets’ Jalen Green

Warriors star Draymond Green goes off on Bill Simmons after his comments on Rockets rookie Jalen Green

Draymond Green is brilliant on the court. He can pass the ball at a high level, grab a stop on the defensive end, and is overall, a winning player. But, what makes him a bit different from a multitude of other stars, is that he isn’t afraid to be brilliant off the court either.

Time after time, the Warriors star has refused to hold his tongue on any issue he feels strongly on. And given just how smart the man is, almost each and every opinion is a thought-provoking one in all the right ways.

Recently, he did this yet again, after NBA analyst, Bill Simmons made some… unpalatable comments about Rockets rookie Jalen Green. And let’s just say you’re going to want to see all the spicy comments we made.

Draymond Green goes off on Bill Simmons for saying ‘F*ck Jalen Green’, while also talking about LeBron James has been affected by this bias

As we said before, Draymond Green is not afraid of saying ABSOLUTELY ANYTHING to get his point across to everybody watching. And in case you didn’t believe us when we told you before… well, we have some proof right here, for you.

Take a look at the YouTube clip below please?

Yeah, we won’t lie, Dray absolutely has a point here.

When somebody is voting for NBA awards, they need to have all the objectivity in the world, in order to ensure all things remain fair.

It is the kind of thing that can lose Jalen Green, the Rookie of the Year award. And as Draymond Green said, it is the reason LeBron James only has 4 MVPs when he clearly deserves more.

Keep on keeping on, Mr. Green! We’ll be right here, waiting for your next take!

