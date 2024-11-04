“Gym Rat” JuJu Watkins Has “Mamba Mentality” and Doesn’t Shy Away From Spotlight, Reveals Best Friend

Mar 30, 2024; Portland, OR, USA; USC Trojans guard JuJu Watkins (12) shoots a jump shot during the second half against Baylor Lady Bears guard Darianna Littlepage-Buggs (5) in the semifinals of the Portland Regional of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at the Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

JuJu Watkins has risen to being one of the best college basketball players. But not without working immensely hard. During an interview, her best friend, India Otto, spoke about the USC star’s mentality and determination. She praised Watkins for having a ‘Mamba Mentality’ and not shying away from hard work.

During the interview, Otto highlighted Watkins’ work ethic and drive to improve. She said, “She is a gym rat. Not because she is supposed to be, but because she loves this game and she is always working to improve. She has that Mamba Mentality for sure.”

Hard work and a determination to be the best are only some of Watkins’ best qualities. Otto also shared that her best friend embraces the spotlight and thrives in situations most people would crumble in. She revealed,

“She is focused, driven, relentless, and detail-orientated. Most people walk through the world behind the spotlight. JuJu is that unique talent that the spotlight is focused always on her and she handles it with the utmost grace at every moment, all the while lifting her teammates and recognizing the contributions of those around her.”

Apart from having a top mentality and embracing the spotlight, JuJu Watkins is humble and a team player. Her teammates have nothing but praise for her as she readily credits others before accepting credit herself. This is despite being one of the best players in college basketball at the moment.

JuJu is a college sensation

During her first season with USC, JuJu Watkins balled out last year. She had averages of 27.1 ppg, 7.3 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per game. Besides that, Watkins was a strong presence on the defensive side as well, snatching 2.3 steals and blocking 1.6 shots per game. She was named a unanimous first-team All-American for her efforts and was the USBWA and WBCA Freshman of the Year.

The media has called her one of the best college basketball players ever, and it seems she has earned that reputation. Now, anticipation builds as Watkins is set to begin her second year at USC.