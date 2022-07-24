“Mark Price was beyond underrated!”: 6’9″ LeBron James once announced which Cavaliers legend needs to be higher in the GOAT list

The Cleveland Cavaliers have had some great players throughout their history. One such player is Mark Price, who LeBron James rates highly!

In 2003, the Cleveland Cavaliers drafted the greatest player in their franchise history, perhaps NBA history. LeBron James became a Cavalier with the first overall pick.

It has been a bumpy ride for the King since then. He went from hometown hero to evil villain when he joined Miami. Nevertheless, he returned and put an end to the city’s wait for an NBA Championship.

He may now be in Los Angeles, but there can be no denying that he is a Cavs legend. Especially considering he averaged a whopping 27 points, seven assists, and seven rebounds during his time there!

CLEVELAND 🗣🗣🗣 This is for YOU! 😉🙏🏾❤️👑 https://t.co/XEc8qhCoNX — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 25, 2021

That being said, James wasn’t the only legend to play in Cleveland. Mark Price was a particularly underrated legend, and LeBron agrees.

The Cleveland Cavaliers found an absolute gem in the second round of the 1986 NBA Draft. The franchise acquired point guard Mark Pirce with a draft-day trade.

Selected with the 25th overall pick, Price has long been regarded as one of the best shooters in league history. He finished his career with a 90% free throw shooting percentage and 40% from three.

Safe to say, he was an underrated player, and LeBron agrees. The King took to Twitter, praising Mark as a superstar who was ‘beyond underrated’.

Regardless of how his career in the NBA may have panned out, Price is definitely a bonafide star player. This is confirmed even more by the high praise of one of the GOATs of the modern era of basketball.

