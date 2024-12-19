“Had a Lot of Special Times”: Devin Booker Speaks About Relationship With Tyrese Haliburton Ahead of Suns-Pacers Matchup

The NBA is a global league, but the players are pretty a tight-knit group. Most spend more time interacting with stars they play against than their families and form bonds that last a lifetime. The league is replete with examples of surprising friendships, and Devin Booker and Tyrese Haliburton’s brotherly affection for each other is an example of it. Ahead of Phoenix’s clash against Indiana, the Suns guard spoke about how the pair formed a bond.

Booker revealed that he and Haliburton spent a lot of time together when they were in France earlier this year representing Team USA at the Paris Olympics. He said,

“He’s a character, man. We had a lot of special times, and even post-Olympics…Our relationship has grown. He’s somebody that I’ve tapped in with during this season also, so the communication stays there.”

Devin Booker on bonding with Tyrese Haliburton over the summer in Paris: "He's a character, man. We had a lot of special times, and even post-Olympics….Our relationship has grown. He's somebody that I've tapped in with during this season also, so the communication stays there" pic.twitter.com/cfnsvCA1oD — Gerald Bourguet (@GeraldBourguet) December 18, 2024

The Pacers guard played only 26 minutes at the event but forged a bond with the Suns superstar that will last forever. Since the season has commenced, they likely have had not a lot of time to meet, but Booker revealed that they have stayed in touch.

Given that their teams hail from different conferences, Phoenix and Indiana only play each other twice in a season. With tonight being their first matchup, it will give Booker and Haliburton to spend time together after the game.

Both teams are going into the matchup on a two-game winning streak. They will hope to extend that at the Footprint Center on Thursday. The Phoenix Suns are sixth in the West with a 14-11 record. They are being by Kevin Durant, who is averaging a stellar 26 points per game.

The Pacers, on the other hand, are struggling to replicate last season’s form and sit a lowly eighth in the West. They are under .500 on the year, with a 12-15 record. They are hoping Haliburton can lead them out of the rut and help them climb in the Eastern Conference standings.