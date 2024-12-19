mobile app bar

“Had a Lot of Special Times”: Devin Booker Speaks About Relationship With Tyrese Haliburton Ahead of Suns-Pacers Matchup

Sameen Nawathe
Published

Devin Booker of the Phoenix Suns (L), Tyrese Haliburton of the Indiana Pacers (R)

Devin Booker of the Phoenix Suns (L), Tyrese Haliburton of the Indiana Pacers (R). Credits: Imagn Images

The NBA is a global league, but the players are pretty a tight-knit group. Most spend more time interacting with stars they play against than their families and form bonds that last a lifetime. The league is replete with examples of surprising friendships, and Devin Booker and Tyrese Haliburton’s brotherly affection for each other is an example of it. Ahead of Phoenix’s clash against Indiana, the Suns guard spoke about how the pair formed a bond.

Booker revealed that he and Haliburton spent a lot of time together when they were in France earlier this year representing Team USA at the Paris Olympics. He said,

“He’s a character, man. We had a lot of special times, and even post-Olympics…Our relationship has grown. He’s somebody that I’ve tapped in with during this season also, so the communication stays there.”

The Pacers guard played only 26 minutes at the event but forged a bond with the Suns superstar that will last forever. Since the season has commenced, they likely have had not a lot of time to meet, but Booker revealed that they have stayed in touch.

Given that their teams hail from different conferences, Phoenix and Indiana only play each other twice in a season. With tonight being their first matchup, it will give Booker and Haliburton to spend time together after the game.

Both teams are going into the matchup on a two-game winning streak. They will hope to extend that at the Footprint Center on Thursday. The Phoenix Suns are sixth in the West with a 14-11 record. They are being by Kevin Durant, who is averaging a stellar 26 points per game.

The Pacers, on the other hand, are struggling to replicate last season’s form and sit a lowly eighth in the West. They are under .500 on the year, with a 12-15 record. They are hoping Haliburton can lead them out of the rut and help them climb in the Eastern Conference standings.

Post Edited By:Jay Mahesh Lokegaonkar

About the author

Sameen Nawathe

Sameen Nawathe

Sameen Nawathe is an NBA Editor at The SportsRush. Drawing from his extensive background in editing his university publications, Sameen brings a distinguished level of professionalism and editorial acumen to his position. With over a decade of practical sporting knowledge, he adeptly curates a spectrum of content, ranging from foundational sports highlights to insightful analysis of potential NBA trades. Sameen's passion for basketball ignited with LeBron James, whom he credits for sparking his love for the game. He fondly reminisces about James' 2018 season, which he often describes as "the best display of pure hoops we've ever seen". When he's not immersed in the world of writing or playing basketball, Sameen can be found enjoying Taylor Swift's music or passionately supporting Manchester United during soccer matches. Join him as he delves into the dynamic and captivating realm of the NBA.

