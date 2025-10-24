Hakeem Olajuwon Settles the GOAT Debate Between LeBron James and Michael Jordan

The NBA in the 1990s was dominated by Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls. They won six titles during the decade, staking their claim to be thought of not only as one of the greatest teams in basketball history, but as one of the greatest teams and dynasties in all of sports. And trough it all, they were led by MJ, who entrenched himself as the best player of all time.

Jordan was a nearly undisputed choice as the GOAT for many years, even as Tim Duncan and Kobe Bryant wrote their own impressive legacies. It wasn’t until LeBron James came along that His Airness’ royal status was challenged, but for the past decade, the debate has raged on about which No. 23 is better.

Hakeem Olajuwon was famously drafted two picks before Jordan in the 1984 NBA Draft. His Rockets were the beneficiaries when Jordan briefly retired to go play baseball, as they won back-to-back championships sandwiched between two Bulls three-peats.

The Dream joined First Things First this morning to talk hoops, and he had some interesting things to say, not only about his era, but also about the Jordan vs. LeBron debate.

When asked if he thought his Rockets could have beaten the Jordan-led Bulls if they had ever met in the Finals, Olajuwon said, “We played them in the regular season, we didn’t play them in the playoffs. But in the regular season, Chicago, they had trouble playing against Houston. That’s a fact. In the playoffs, things might change, but I’m comfortable with my team that we would do some damage.”

Chris Broussard then asked Olajuwon for his opinion on the GOAT debate, and as he often does, he brought a unique perspective to the question. “You have to say Jordan sealed that debate because of his accomplishments,” he said.

“When the NBA grew globally, who was leading that ship at that time? Just like you say soccer with Pele, a lot of people haven’t seen Pele play, but when you say soccer, they say Pele. So I think in basketball, Jordan carried that crown for sure.”

Olajuwon’s reasoning for putting Jordan on top is sound, because the game really has become global thanks to his influence. His greatness transcended what happened on the court and influenced multiple generations, LeBron’s included.

Still, Olajuwon wanted to make it clear that he has great respect for everything LeBron has done. “That’s not taking anything away from LeBron because of his accomplishments, but I think you have to put them separately,” he said.

Basketball fans have been arguing this debate for years, but at the end of the day, it will always come down to personal preference. Jordan had the championships, the global influence and the aura. LeBron made eight consecutive Finals, and he’s become the game’s all-time leading scorer. When he makes his season debut, he’ll set the record by playing in his 23rd season.

Each player is the GOTE, or Greatest of Their Era.