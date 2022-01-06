“Nikola Jokic is the type of guy you’d want your daughter to marry!” Nuggets interim coach makes interesting analogy about reigning MVP following his monster triple-double in losing effort against the Utah Jazz

NBA superstar Nikola Jokic has single-handedly kept the Denver Nuggets afloat this season by playing at an MVP level.

With Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. out, not much was expected of the Denver franchise this season. However, they are currently sitting with a respectable 18-18 record, placing them as the 7th seed in the Western Conference.

Some insane stat lines by Jokic this season (all without Murray and MPJ): 26-21-11

35-16-6

29-21-5

27-10-11

22-13-10

27-16-3

17-12-15 All those games ended in a loss. pic.twitter.com/pTYmAAn0JN — StatMuse (@statmuse) January 6, 2022

There is only one reason why the Denver Nuggets are competitive on most nights. It is none other than their reigning MVP Nikola Jokic. The 3x All-Star is averaging an incredible 25.7 points, 14.2 rebounds, and 7.0 assists per game this season. His recent performances have put him right back in the MVP race.

Just recently, Nikola Jokic had a 26-21-11 triple-double in a loss against the Utah Jazz. In the post-game press conference, the Nuggets interim coach had some interesting things to say about the superstar big man. So, what exactly did he say? Read on and find out…

Nuggets interim coach Popeye Jones makes interesting comment on the attitude of Nikola Jokic.

Nikola Jokic is arguably the best big man in all of basketball at the moment. Despite the reigning MVP not being the most athletic player in the league, the 26-year-old always ends up dominating and making the right play.

The 3x All-Star has put himself right back into MVP conversations with his displays on the court. Just recently, he had video-game-like numbers, ending the night with an astonishing 26 points, 21 rebounds, and 11 assists versus the Jazz.

Nikola Jokic tonight: 26 PTS

21 REB

11 AST

10-17 FG He is the only player with multiple 25/20/11 games since the three-point era (1980). pic.twitter.com/M1WKTpmgDx — StatMuse (@statmuse) January 6, 2022

Right after the game, Denver interim coach Popeye Jones had a surprising analogy about the superstar. He goes on to say –

“He’s a special guy. He’s the type of guy that if I had a daughter, I’d want my daughter to bring Nikola Jokic home and say, ‘Hey Dad, this is who I’m going to marry.’ I know she would be in good hands.”

Popeye Jones on Nikola Jokic: “He’s a special guy. He’s the type of guy that if I had a daughter, I’d want my daughter to bring Nikola Jokic home and say, ‘Hey Dad, this is who I’m going to marry.’ I know she would be in good hands.” — Harrison Wind (@HarrisonWind) January 6, 2022

Well, that is some quote. But I think what the coach is trying to say is that Nikola Jokic has a likable attitude. It’s a testament to how the Joker is one of the nicest guys around, especially in and around the locker room.

Barring injury, there’s no reason why Nikola Jokic can’t win back-to-back MVPs and guide the Denver Nuggets deep into the playoffs.

