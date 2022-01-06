Basketball

“Nikola Jokic is the type of guy you’d want your daughter to marry!” Nuggets interim coach makes interesting analogy about reigning MVP following his monster triple-double in losing effort against the Utah Jazz

“Nikola Jokic is the type of guy you’d want your daughter to marry!” Nuggets interim coach makes interesting analogy about reigning MVP following his monster triple-double in a losing effort against Utah Jazz
Joe Viju

Previous Article
"It's going to be big time different": Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc shares his thoughts on the 2022 Formula 1 cars
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
“Nikola Jokic is the type of guy you’d want your daughter to marry!” Nuggets interim coach makes interesting analogy about reigning MVP following his monster triple-double in a losing effort against Utah Jazz
“Nikola Jokic is the type of guy you’d want your daughter to marry!” Nuggets interim coach makes interesting analogy about reigning MVP following his monster triple-double in losing effort against the Utah Jazz

NBA superstar Nikola Jokic has single-handedly kept the Denver Nuggets afloat this season by playing…