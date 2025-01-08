“Half-Time Show at the All-Star Game”: Draymond Green Vibes with LiAngelo Ball’s Song ‘Tweaker’

LiAngelo Ball’s song ‘Tweaker’ has taken the hoop community by storm. In four days since its release, the song has garnered over 4.4 million streams on YouTube alone. Surprisingly, Draymond Green had not heard about the song until Baron Davis asked him about it on an episode of The Draymond Green Show.

After seeing BD’s reaction to Gelo for making a banger, Green decided to listen to it. He immediately realized that the hype was real. Green said, “Aye, that’s knocking, I ain’t even gon’ lie. It’s knocking.”

Green went from doubting the song to vouching for Ball to perform at the All-Star game half-time show within minutes. He said, “Alright, Gelo. Half-time show at the All-Star game.”

The four-time NBA Champion said that All-Star games have been “dead” for a while and the 26-year-old can bring it back to life with his performance.

After vibing to the song during recording for a while, Green said that he would now listen to it while practicing, “I gotta listen to that when I hoop tomorrow.” The 34-year-old added that he will go back and listen to ‘Tweaker’ again after wrapping up his podcast. Green also talked about a potential career that Gelo might explore after the success.

He said, “So LaVar was right, Gelo ain’t necessarily make it in basketball, but you saying he’s about to make it as a rapper.”

There’s no denying that the song is a hit. More importantly, people aren’t listening to it or praising it as a song made by a hooper. In the majority’s opinion, it’s just a great song to listen to.

Inside the NBA crew was seen vibing to the LiAngelo Ball song

‘Tweaker’ has been all over the internet for the last four days. The impact of the song is such that the Inside the NBA crew was also seen vibing to it. Kenny Smith said, “I’ve never heard a song take off that fast like the Gelo song has taken off. Shoutout to the Ball family, man.”

Even the Inside the NBA crew is rocking with Gelo Ball’s song😭🔥🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/9e7zbi6h0f — Sir Benjamin (@lghtsknwndr) January 8, 2025

While Kenny had some kind words for the Ball family, Shaquille O’Neal was seen breaking out his best moves while vibing to the song. The song was also played inside the Chicago Bulls locker room and Lonzo Ball, along with his teammates, was seen dancing and having a good time with the hit song.

Lonzo Ball & the Bulls turnt up to Gelo Ball in the locker room 😂😂 (🎥: IG/ matasbuzelis) pic.twitter.com/Gr4sDCDadS — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) January 5, 2025

After a massive success with ‘Tweaker’, it will be interesting to see what Gelo comes out with next. If he decides to pursue this art form with dedication, he has the potential to make it big.