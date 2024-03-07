“Happy Birthday to the GOAT”: Angel Reese Shares a Video of Shaquille O’Neal Vibing to Cardi B for His 52nd

As Shaquille O’Neal celebrated his 52nd birthday on March 6th, college basketball star, Angel Reese had a special clip to wish her uncle a ‘Happy Birthday’. Reese shared a clip where Shaq and Reese can be seen vibing to Latto and Cardi B’s Put It On Da Floor Again song. The shared post also had a heartfelt note, in which the LSU star showed her gratitude towards the Lakers legend.

“Happy Birthday to the GOAT! Such a blessing to have an amazing person like you in my life! Love you always legend!!”

Shaq and Reese can be seen shaking a leg and lip-syncing to Cardi B’s lyrics, “Put your bestie in a pack, and now I’m smokin’ her too. I been ballin’ so damn hard, could’ve went to LSU, huh.”

The 4-time NBA champion was touched by Reese’s gesture for his birthday as he reposted her birthday wish on his Instagram story.

Their LSU connection is surely something special, but over the last few years, they’ve developed a stronger bond with one another. Recently, when Reese wrapped up her fourth regular season with LSU, Shaq marked his presence as he walked her out while wearing an Angel Reese t-shirt. While the Hall of Famer is all love for the youngster, Reese is competitive, even with her uncle.

Angel Reese claims she has surpassed Shaquille O’Neal’s LSU legacy

While talking to Sports Illustrated last year, Reese was asked to choose between some of the most notable LSU athletes. When asked to pick between Shaq and Leonard Fournette, the Lakers legend was an easy choice for her. She said, “That’s my uncle, duh!.” Reese also picked her uncle over Joe Burrow.

However, when her name was pitted against the NBA veteran, Reese made it clear that she thinks she’s the best LSU athlete in her eyes.

She said, “I’m going with myself, Shaq loves me though.”

Even though she didn’t pick the big man in the last question, you can tell that the competitive spirit is something that Shaq admires a lot. Chances are, he might’ve liked it more than Reese picked herself.