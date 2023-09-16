“Michael Jordan Lit into Me”: Offended by $23.4 Billion Brand’s Sneakers, MJ Blasted Comedian at His Birthday Party

During a recent appearance on The Rich Eisen Show, Cedric the Entertainer briefly discussed his interactions with Michael Jordan. The veteran comedian recollected offending the Chicago Bulls legend by wearing shoes from a $23.4 billion brand. Performing for the greatest player of his favorite NBA team growing up, the $25,000,000-worth celebrity revealed how MJ exploded at him while he was performing at the six-time NBA Champion’s birthday party.

Cedric Antonio Kyles is a popular comedian, known for co-starring with Steve Harvey on the WB sitcom The Steve Harvey Show. Famously known by his stage name – Cedric the Entertainer, he has also gathered several laurels for his contributions on the big screen. An avid sports enthusiast, Cedric claimed that he played a pivotal role in bringing the Rams franchise to St. Louis before they moved to Los Angeles. On his recent appearance on Rich Eisen’s show, the 59-year-old also recounted a hilarious Michael Jordan story.

Cedric the Entertainer offended Michael Jordan after showing up to his party in Adidas shoes

At one point in the episode, Cedric the Entertainer revealed that the Chicago Bulls were his favorite team growing up and that he had met Michael Jordan on several occasions as well. In fact, Cedric recollected a hilarious incident that happened while performing at His Airness’ birthday party once.

A Nike athlete all his life, Jordan’s loyalty to the brand has been put to the test quite a few times. Famously, Jordan covered Reebok’s logo with the USA flag during the 1992 Olympics’ medal presentation ceremony. Given his association with Nike, MJ couldn’t fathom Cedric performing in Adidas Shell Toes. In fact the actor revealed that Mike was fuming after seeing the three stripes in his feet. Cedric told Eisen:

“I met MJ many times. His golf tournaments, performed for his birthday… So he would have these birthday parties where you go up and you have a good time. A classic Jordan thing man, I walked out with some Adidas Shell Toes on.

He lit into me. I’m there to tell the jokes and he like ‘what you doing, man?’…I didn’t even know what was going on, I didn’t even realise because I was wearing a suit and I was like ‘you got basketball shoes, they don’t go well with suits’. But the Shell Toes, they killing the suit. I’m more about style…I didn’t even know why he was upset.”

Trying his luck to get some fresh pairs of sneakers, Cedric slyly mentioned to MJ that he was a size 13 after acknowledging his mistake. Unfortunately, the trick didn’t fetch the comedian some free Air Jordans.

Better not wear any other brand in front of MJ

Michael Jordan is one of the richest athletes ever and earns more than $200,000,000 a year from his royalties from the Jordan brand. Being the most recognized figure associated with the apparel brand, MJ hates it when someone uses products from rival brands in his presence.

MJ’s daughter, Jasmine Jordan, was also not forgiven for wearing a brand not named Nike. The NBA Hall-Of-Famer didn’t think twice before throwing away his daughter’s Skechers. Fortunately, Larsa Pippen received advice from Marcus Jordan before MJ could throw away her Adidas merchandise as well.