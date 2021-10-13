“Zaire Wade really took away the spot from someone more deserving”: NBA Twitter criticises Dwayne Wade’s son for getting to sign with Utah Jazz’s G League affiliate

Zaire Wade is expected to sign a contract with the Salt Lake City Stars, the G League affiliate of the Utah Jazz – partly owned by Dwyane Wade.

With the new campaign of the G League commencing in less than a month, several teams have already started filling up their roster spots. Recently, the Salt Lake City Stars, the G League affiliate of Utah Jazz – partly owned by Dwyane Wade, decided to sign the Heat legend’s eldest son Zaire Wade on their squad.

Listed at 6-foot-3 and 180 pounds, the son of the NBA great will have to go through G League’s annual draft on October 23rd. Where he will either be drafted by the Stars with their 10th pick in each of the 3 rounds or will sign with the team after going undrafted.

Ranked as high as #296, Zaire spent his senior season playing on the popular California school – Sierra Canyon School. The southpaw shared the locker room with some of the biggest high school names – Bronny James, Brandon Boston Jr, Zaire Williams, Amari Bailey among many more.

NBA Twitter reacts to Zaire Wade signing with the Salt Lake City Star

The three-star recruit received a lot of criticism on social media for “robbing” a roster spot from someone more deserving, all because his father was the part-owner of the Jazz. NBA Twitter was ruthless, but there were a few who defended and congratulated the 19-year-old.

Taking away a spot from somebody who’s grinding and truly deserves it, this ain’t right tbh — Alex Tantum (@_alextantum) October 12, 2021

LOL. Hi guys, my dad owns the team and thats why I’m here to take playing time from the rest of you that have earned it through merit. — Chad Elsey (@juryverdicts) October 12, 2021

Nepotism at its finest, man didn’t even get to play in college — Christian Wood Stan (@rocketsszn13) October 12, 2021

Have you ever seen a full game of his? Have you ever seen him play in person?? If so what game 👀

He is an exceptional talent and the GLeague will cultivate his potential ⏳ — Coach Shamm (@Coach_shamm) October 12, 2021

Can’t wait to see you in that stars ✨ uni! Gotta great future. ✊🏼 LFG — Josh (@SpidaMitchell4P) October 13, 2021

NBA stars like Donovan Mitchell, Devonte’ Graham and TJ Warren, among many others too congratulated the youngster.

Clearly, Wade has a lot of doubters and naysayers to prove wrong this coming season. He’ll hope to shine at the G League and get picked up by an NBA team at the earliest.